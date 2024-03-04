“WTF does he mean fun to try?”: Draymond Green’s admission of Warriors’ game plan amid 52-point loss has NBA fans fuming

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors got blown out 140-88 by the Boston Celtics on Sunday, marking the fourth-biggest loss in franchise history. Following the humiliating defeat, Green nonchalantly broke down his team’s half-hearted defensive game plan, leaving fans frustrated.

The Warriors’ defensive strategy involved sagging off Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown. However, it quickly backfired, as Boston led by 22 points after the first quarter and a franchise-record 44 points at halftime.

The Celtics’ lead later ballooned to as high as 56 points en route to their 52-point victory, the third-largest in franchise history. Their win also marked their third by 50-plus points this season, making them the first team in NBA history to accomplish the feat.

As for Brown, he finished with a game-high 29 points and five 3-pointers on 57.9% shooting in just 22 minutes.

When asked about his squad’s questionable strategy, Green smirked as he spoke about how the Warriors implemented it last minute.

“I don’t think we really played a full defensive strategy. … We implemented our strategy like 15 minutes before we left the locker room,” Green said. “So, I don’t think we necessarily put together a full defensive strategy.”

Green also appeared indifferent to the loss, noting that the Warriors were just experimenting.

“It didn’t work. Oh well, we move on,” Green said. “It’s okay, I thought it was fun to try. I was actually all for it like, ‘Let’s try and see if it works. If it doesn’t, oh well.’”

Notably, Golden State (32-28) sits ninth in the Western Conference and is still competing for a playoff spot. So, fans on X/Twitter didn’t appreciate Green’s apathetic postgame interview.

“WTF does he mean fun to try?” one fan said.

“That would be like if the Celtics said they were just gonna not guard [Steph] Curry all game. What did y’all think the result would be?” another said.

Below are some more of the top fan reactions to Draymond Green breaking down the Warriors’ game plan following their 52-point loss:

Jaylen Brown on demolishing Draymond Green and Co.

After dominating Draymond Green and the Warriors on Sunday, Jaylen Brown also touched on his team’s approach entering the contest. However, the three-time All-Star’s demeanor was vastly different than Green’s.

Brown highlighted Boston’s business-like approach to the game, which stemmed from his squad’s respect for its opponent.

“It feels great, but, at the same time, it's always within humility,” Brown said. “... We don't take the game for granted. We didn't come out and mess around, and that's just how we show our respect to the game; we handle business and take care of it.”

(7:01 mark below)

The Celtics’ win marked their 11th straight as they continue to improve upon their league-best 48-12 record. Meanwhile, the Warriors’ (32-28) loss ended their three-game winning streak.

Boston will look to extend its winning streak to 12 games when it visits the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-21) on Tuesday. On the flip side, Golden State will try to start a new winning streak when it hosts the Milwaukee Bucks (40-21) on Wednesday.

