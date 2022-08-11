“Them Warriors ain’t no joke man” - Jason Williams believes even Shaquille O'Neal’s best team would’ve struggled to contain Draymond Green’s Warriors and their shooting

LA Lakers legends Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant combined to form one of the most dangerous duos the NBA has ever seen. They produced one of the most dominant dynasties in the game of basketball, three-peating as champions.

Throughout the years, fans have debated which championship teams would have the edge if they could play against each other. One of those debates features O'Neal and the Lakers going up against Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors' dynasty.

One of those commenting was none other than former NBA player Jason Williams on "The Jason Williams Show." He praised O'Neal but said he believes the Warriors teams could give anyone a "run for their money."

"I think that's going to be tough for Shaq, man," Williams said. "Shaq's gonna have four other teammates, too. I'd like to see that matchup. You know, Shaq's best team – whatever y'all think Shaq's best team was that he played on – versus them Warriors, because them Warriors ain't no joke, man.

"I don't care who you're playing against. ... You could probably take five of the greatest players ever, that didn't play for the Warriors, and the Warriors gonna give them boys (a) run for their money. Just the way they play. In the way they shoot."

Jason Williams compares Golden State Warriors and Shaquille O'Neal's LA Lakers

LA Lakers superstars Shaquille O'Neal, left, and Kobe Bryant

The debate between O'Neal and his LA Lakers facing Green and the Golden State Warriors has sizzled in recent years. On one hand, the Lakers were a dominant force, featuring two of the most dominating superstars the league has ever seen.

O'Neal could manhandle the opposition with relative ease. His teammate, superstar and NBA legend Kobe Bryant, was an offensive and defensive force who took over the league.

Although O'Neal would most likely have his way in a theoretical matchup, Golden State's outside shooting would prove to be problematic for any opponent.

O'Neal and Bryant are both in the Hall of Fame. They each led the league in scoring twice, with Bryant making the All-Defensive team 12 times and O'Neal three times.

O'Bryant was the 1999-2000 MVP and a 15-time All-Star. He won four championships (one in 2006 with Williams' Miami Heat).

Bryant was the 2007-08 MVP and an 18-time All-Star. He won five championships (two more with the Lakers without O'Neal).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein