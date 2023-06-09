"There’s always that possibility"- Dell Curry hopes that his two sons, Steph Curry and Seth Curry get to play together at the Warriors

The 2023-24 season might be when the stars align for brothers Steph Curry and Seth Curry to finally play for the same team. Two of the NBA’s deadliest shooters could be a possibility that the Golden State Warriors are looking to turn into a reality.

Dell Curry, the father of the two NBA sharpshooters, had this to say about his sons playing for the Bay Area team (via Monte Poole):

“There’s always that possibility. The salary cap and all that is going to come into play. But I think that would be a good market for Seth as a shooter. We know how important 3s are, and he’s one of the best in the league to do it.”

Steph Curry isn’t going anywhere, but Seth Curry is an unrestricted free agent after playing for the Brooklyn Nets last season. The younger Curry earned roughly $32 million in four years in his last contract. He is expected to demand and get something much bigger than that in the offseason.

The Golden State Warriors' luxury tax bill is going to be brutal. They are going to make tough decisions on their current roster. It remains to be seen if they can afford the former Net.

Having Seth Curry in the lineup will be ideal for the Dubs. They relish three-pointers and the unrestricted free agent is a career 43.5% shooter from deep, which is sixth all-time. Steph’s 42.8% clip is 12th. Klay Thompson is 18th with a 41.6% average from behind the arc.

Outside of Steph Curry (42.7%), Donte DiVincenzo (39.7%), Andrew Wiggins (39.6%) and Thompson (41.2%), nobody’s at 36% shooting from the Warriors. The younger Curry was 40.5% last season and would be another lethal threat from deep coming from the bench.

Will Seth Curry sign with the Golden State Warriors to play with his older brother Steph Curry?

In an interview last year, Seth Curry was adamant that it wasn’t his goal to play with his brother. He loves to compete against him, which would eliminate that possibility if they were on the same team.

Shooters will be valued in the offseason. The younger Curry will have no shortage of suitors who will be willing to pay him more than $8 million per season.

Joe Harris, Curry’s former Brooklyn Nets teammate and the leader in three-point percentage (43.7%) among active players, is earning $19 million next season. Seth does not have Harris’ size, length and defense but he remains a deadly shooter.

Nets Wire @thenetswire The Brooklyn Nets should bring back unrestricted free-agent Seth Curry if his price is low enough. netswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/05/wil… The Brooklyn Nets should bring back unrestricted free-agent Seth Curry if his price is low enough. netswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/05/wil…

Steph Curry’s brother could command at least $15 million per season, something the Golden State Warriors may not be able to afford.

