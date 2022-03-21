"There's a certain way he plays" - Steph Curry comes out in support of Marcus Smart, mentions the play not being "malicious or dirty"

Steph Curry has come out in support of Marcus Smart. Smart injured Curry while diving for a loose ball during a contest between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Curry was diagnosed with a sprained ligament in his left foot due to the play.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and fans across the NBA universe were irate with Smart as a result of the contact that has ruled Curry out for an indefinite period of time, but with no significant injury.

Bleacher Report



(via

Steph was limping and headed to the locker room after an awkward loose ball exchange with Marcus Smart(via @NBCSWarriors Steph was limping and headed to the locker room after an awkward loose ball exchange with Marcus Smart (via @NBCSWarriors)https://t.co/UCcPBYBRZZ

Curry, however, has come out in support of Smart. Addressing the media before the start of the Warriors' matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, Curry said that he did not think that Marcus Smart was trying to hurt him. Steph Curry remarked:

“He didn't tried to hurt me. There's a certain way that he plays that I don't think many other people would have made the play that he did, but I don’t think it was malicious or dirty or trying to hurt me. It was just kind of a tough situation, like I said, just the way that he plays. There's conversation just around, 'should he or or should he not have', but it wasn't like he looked at me and, 'I'm trying to hurt that dude.' It's basketball.”

95.7 The Game



Steph Curry on Marcus Smart play where he was injured “I don’t think it was malicious or dirty or that he was trying to hurt me.”Steph Curry on Marcus Smart play where he was injured https://t.co/2lyHcU0r0Q

"Getting better by the day," says Steph Curry, giving a full update about the status of his foot injury

Steph Curry also briefed the media about the status of his foot injury. He said he was on the path to recovery. Curry stated:

"It was painful at first. Getting better by the day. Just trying to assess the recovery in real time, just to know, how much we can push it on a day-to-day. Right now, obviously, not much. So just trying to stay patient and know that it will continue to get better. Make the necessary steps to get back on the floor, get my other shoe back on and get reps in and hoefully get back out there as soon as possible."

95.7 The Game

The Warriors are going to miss Curry greatly. With the 34-year-old superstar sitting out the contest against the San Antonio Spurs, the Warriors ended up losing 108-110 on Sunday. They now play eight of their remaining 11 games on the road with three sets of back-to-back games. With the Utah Jazz only two games behind them, there is a very real danger that the Golden State Warriors could drop to fourth position in the Western Conference in Steph Curry's absence.

