"There's no controlling of the team" - Rich Paul sets record straight on LeBron James meddling in Lakers' coaching decision

Founder of Klutch Sports Group, Rich Paul, clears the air on the involvement of LeBron James in the LA Lakers' search for a new head coach. While James typically has influence over the choice of coach, Paul clarifies that he won't be part of the process this offseason.

The Lakers have parted ways with Darvin Ham after two seasons and are searching for a replacement for the 2024-25 NBA season. Reports suggest that former player JJ Redick is one of the candidates for the position. Given that he's recently developed a close relationship with James, rumors have circulated about LeBron's potential involvement in the search for a new head coach.

Redick and James recently started their podcast, "Mind the Game," where they break down basketball plays to a technical level. But his agent, Paul, clarified that James isn't involved in the organization's search for a head coach this season.

"LeBron is not involved. That's accurate," Paul told Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

"There's no controlling of the team. And JJ is a friend. We respect JJ. I know LeBron and JJ have the podcast. I did JJ's podcast. Me and JJ talk hoops all the time. He does know hoops. But just because they have a podcast, the Lakers have to make a decision for now and later."

Despite Paul's clarification regarding James and Redick, the Lakers seem fond of the former Duke star. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Redick had an 'extended' interview with the organization, making him a standout candidate and potentially the frontrunner for the position

Charania pointed out that Redick was the first candidate of the organization that had a face-to-face meeting. The meeting with the Lakers has made the former player standout, which could mean that he's the frontrunner for the position.

Rich Paul on potentially putting LeBron James and his son on the same team

There's been talk about how LeBron James plans to play with Bronny, his son, on the same team in the league. This has become the talk of the town as fans speculate teams are pursuing the younger James just to acquire the four-time champion.

However, Rich Pau doesn't plan for that to happen for both players.

"I don't plan for that," Paul said when asked if he plans to team up the father-and-son duo.

Paul also recently revealed that he doesn't plan on accepting any two-way deals for Bronny. Having a two-way contract means a player could be called to the NBA and be assigned to the G-League, depending on where the team wants them to be.

