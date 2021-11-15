“There’s nothing to be down about” - Paul George reflects positive frame of mind despite LA Clippers’ loss to Chicago Bulls

All good things must come to an end, and Paul George and the LA Clippers discovered that on Sunday night at Staples Center while hosting the Chicago Bulls.

DeMar DeRozan (35 points) and Zach LaVine (29 points) combined for 64 points to end the Clippers’ seven-game winning streak in front of the latter’s home fans. Paul George had 27 points and 11 rebounds, but could not stop his Clippers from going down 90-100 on November 14.

George, however, remained optimistic following the Clippers’ loss. Taking heart from the form the Clippers have shown over the past fortnight, Paul George told reporters at the end of the game:

“There’s nothing to be down about. Played a really good Chicago team. Wasn’t our night tonight.”

Paul George and the LA Clippers struggled with their field goal shooting all through the night. While the Clippers shot just 35.8% from the floor, and 32.4% from long-range, George was 7-of-25 (28.0%) from the field on the night. He made only two-of-10 shots from behind the arc.

Speaking on his poor shooting night, George commented:

“Couldn’t make shots, couldn’t get them to fall. Lot of in and outs, lot of good looks, just wasn’t my night shooting.”

LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue regrets playing Paul George for 41 minutes

The LA Clippers came into the game versus the Chicago Bulls having bested the Minnesota Timberwolves only 24 hours earlier. They were possibly tired and fatigued on the second night of a back-to-back, something Clippers head coach Ty Lue clearly stated in the post-game presser. Lue said:

“Our guys were tired, you could see that, and that was on me. Whatever, start a new win streak.”

Lue also regretted resting Paul George for only seven out of a possible 48 minutes in the game. Lue remarked:

“On a back-to-back you don’t want to play PG 41 minutes, but we had an opportunity to win the game.”

George and the Los Angeles Clippers will have the opportunity to bounce back from this defeat on Tuesday (November 16) night. They host the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center in their 14th game of the season.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra