“There’s no such thing as get the f**k off my face” - Rich Paul reveals Stephen A. Smith bluffed on LeBron James GOAT debate

NBA agent Rich Paul recently set the record straight on an encounter he had with Stephen A. Smith. He claims the longtime reporter and analyst fabricated a conversation they had regarding LeBron James.

Recently, Rich Paul sat down with former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas on his podcast. Among the topics discussed was something Stephen A. said earlier this summer. He claimed he told Paul he couldn't debate him on LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan anymore.

While speaking with Arenas, Paul set the record straight on what happened. He didn't deny the conversation, but admitted Stephen A. fabricated some of the language he used.

"I can debate all day long," Paul said. "There's no such thing as get the f*ck out my face... let's just add context for the viewers."

What did Stephen A. Smith allegedy say to Rich Paul that started all this?

This entire situation all began about a month ago, When Stephen A. Smith was a guest on Paul George's podcast. During the interview, he touched on the conversation he had with Rich Paul.

When speaking with Paul, Stephen A. stated that he has LeBron James as the second greatest player of all-time behind Michael Jordan. He meant the comment with his praise, but his agent did not take it that way. Then Stephen A. said he told Paul that he can no longer debate with him.

"That's exactly what I said to him, I don't want to talk to you no more," Smith said. "You can't talk to me about that."

"You gonna tell me I am disrespecting a man by having him No. 2 all-time you have lost your damn mind, I'm not talking to you."

Stephen A. is known for having a big personality and speaking his mind. It was why he's become one of the top sports analysts in the country right now. However, following Paul's comments, there is now a cloud of doubt surrounding this encounter.

At the end of the day, it's doubtful that the truth about this conversation ever comes out. Both people involved are in strong positions of power and have an image to upkeep. Each side has a lot to lose if they end up lying on what was said and not said.

As one of the top agents in the NBA, Paul cannot be spoken to like that by analysts. On the other hand, it would hurt Smith's reputation as an on-air host if it comes out that he's fabricating conversations on podcasts.

