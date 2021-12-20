"There's a few times I'd show up and then I see Kobe there already" - Celebrity barber Vince Garcia reminisces his interactions with the late Kobe Bryant and what he learnt from him

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant was known for his toughness and incredible mentality in everything he did in his life. He was one of the greatest players of all time and always made news for the way he has inspired folks around him.

The latest example of something like that is Vince the Barber, who is an entrepreneur himself, talked about how inspiring Kobe Bryant was in their interactions. Vince the Barber said:

"Forever I'll remember that moment of when he (Kobe) kind of told me, like, everything I'm doing now is for the future of our family, our kids and their generation, and just building an empire for them."

Vince the Barber also talked about Kobe Bryant's well renowned work ethic and how he would show up to the practice facilities long before practice started. Vince continued:

"So there's a few times where I would show up and then I see Kobe there already. I'm just like, "Did he just get here? Did he just finish working out?" A few other times, I'd pull up earlier and he'll come in and he'll be like "Damn, B, you beat me today," you know."

Remembering Kobe Bryant's final game

Arguably the greatest Laker of all time, Kobe Bryant was the backbone of the Los Angeles Lakers for well over a decade. Kobe was their talisman and the man they turned to for big occasions. But his final game for the Lakers was well and truly an emotional night as Staples Center was packed to the rafters as they saw their favorite son play for the last time.

Kobe Bryant averaged just over 28 minutes in his final season as Bryant averaged 17.6 points on a little over 35% shooting from the field. Kobe had an injury ravaged season as his 20th year in the league clearly showcased the toll his body had endured throughout his career.

However, Kobe was only going to end things his way. In the final game of his career, playing the Utah Jazz at home, Kobe Bryant played a mammoth 42 minutes as he scored a ridiculous 60 points on 44% shooting from the floor along with four rebounds and four assists. The most outrageous number from his statline of the night was the 50 field goal attempts that he had, which included 21 from beyond the arc. Kobe also shot 12 free throws that night and made 10 of them.

Former teammate Shaquille O'Neal, during a pre-match conversation, told Kobe that he wanted 50 from him. Kobe delivered 60. It was a truly Kobe-esque performance as the Lakers won the game 101-96 in front of a Staples Center crowd that just went beserk at the end of the game.

