“There’s no way Philadelphia can beat Miami without Joel Embiid” - 5-time NBA champion gives his verdict on Heat-76ers series

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson has picked the Miami Heat to win the series against the Philadelphia 76ers if Joel Embiid cannot play. The big man has been ruled out of Games 1 and 2 in Florida, and the first-seeded Heat are in position to take control of the conference semifinals.

Miami cruised to a 106-92 win in Game 1. Game 2 is on Wednesday in Miami.

Johnson tweeted:

"There’s no way Philadelphia can beat Miami without Joel Embiid. Miami is too talented, too deep, and well coached."

Johnson has been quite vocal during the ongoing playoffs, appearing on talk shows and tweeting his expert opinions on the contending teams.

Johnson spoke in support of the Milwaukee Bucks, suggesting if the Celtics don't win Game 2 (on Tuesday) then the reigning champions will certainly sweep. He also lauded the Phoenix Suns for their depth and talent against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1, picking them as favorites in that series.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson Last night the Phoenix Suns showed us all that they have too much talent for the Dallas Mavericks. I think they will definitely win the series! Last night the Phoenix Suns showed us all that they have too much talent for the Dallas Mavericks. I think they will definitely win the series!

However, he blatantly picked the Heat to win over the 76ers, calling Miami well-coached, deep and talented.

The Heat might not be anyone's pick for the championship, but they are the top seed in the East for a reason. They have been consistent for most of the season and have shown the ability to win games despite facing adversity. Coach Erik Spoelstra is a three-time champion and is expected to outperform Sixers coach Doc Rivers. (Both were named among the NBA's top 15 coaches of all time.)

On the other hand, the 76ers are heavily reliant on Embiid. Embiid led the league in scoring this season (30.6 points per game), the first center to do so since Shaquille O'Neal (1999-2000). Embiid is also an MVP finalist and has a strong chance of winning his first MVP trophy this year. Naturally, missing a player of this caliber is going to hurt the 76ers as James Harden is not playing his best.

— "James Harden is officially washed." @RealSkipBayless on Harden's 16 Pts in 76ers' 106-92 loss to Heat "James Harden is officially washed." — @RealSkipBayless on Harden's 16 Pts in 76ers' 106-92 loss to Heat https://t.co/OLdKgl4TFg The superstar who used to be James Harden was hiding from the pressure to produce and perform. He's unsalvageable. He's hit the age wall and he's not taking care of himself. I will take LeBron James any day or night over what's left of James Harden. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 twitter.com/undisputed/sta… The superstar who used to be James Harden was hiding from the pressure to produce and perform. He's unsalvageable. He's hit the age wall and he's not taking care of himself. I will take LeBron James any day or night over what's left of James Harden. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 twitter.com/undisputed/sta…

Moreover, Embiid's replacement at center was DeAndre Jordan for Game 1, and he had a subpar outing. He had just four points, two rebounds and two blocks and was a minus-22 in 17 minutes. Rivers said they are going to keep Jordan starting at center, so the Sixers have little chance of grabbing Game 2 on the road.

Joel Embiid might return for Games 3 and 4 in Philadelphia

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers against the Toronto Raptors during the 2022 NBA playoffs

MVP candidate Joel Embiid is set to miss a chunk of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat.

Embiid missed Game 1 and is listed as out for Game 2 on the road. But one positive for Philadelphia fans is that he might return in time for the home games on Friday and Sunday. A report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski suggests that the Cameroonian big man might lace up sooner than expected.

Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and a concussion, so even if he does come back, he is not expected to be at his best.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: Joel Embiid won’t travel for Games 1 and 2 in Miami, but there’s optimism he could return as soon as either Game 3 or 4 in Philadelphia. He needs to clear concussion protocols and see doctor mid-week on his orbital fracture. More on NBA Countdown at 12:30 ET on ABC. ESPN Sources: Joel Embiid won’t travel for Games 1 and 2 in Miami, but there’s optimism he could return as soon as either Game 3 or 4 in Philadelphia. He needs to clear concussion protocols and see doctor mid-week on his orbital fracture. More on NBA Countdown at 12:30 ET on ABC.

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers mentioned the four players who can replace Embiid at the center position. He included youngsters Paul Reed and Charles Bassey with veterans DeAndre Jordan and Paul Millsap. Rivers said:

"We may need all four guys, even if it's to burn minutes. The one thing Miami is ... they're clever. They're foul magnets. That's a concern for us."

Although Rivers is more inclined to start Jordan, many analysts have suggested that Reed should start instead. Reed is a young center, whereas Jordan's prime is way behind him. The Sixers cannot afford to go down 0-2 in the semifinals with the hope that Embiid, at less than 100%, can win them the series.

