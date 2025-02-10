"There’s a frustration from everyone" - NBA insider sheds light on 76ers' concerns over Joel Embiid’s injury as playoff race tightens

On Sunday, ESPN reporter Lisa Salters shared an update on Joel Embiid's recurring knee issue, which has plagued him all season. Per Salters, Embiid said he might need to undergo another surgery and have ample recovery time.

Embiid's knee injury has limited his playing time this season, leading to a less-than-ideal situation for the Philadelphia 76ers. ESPN's Ramone Shelburne reports that this issue - Embiid's health problems - has led to frustration.

On Monday's NBA Today, Shelburne provided an exclusive look at the situation involving the Sixers star behind the scenes.

"The Sixers have had about eight, nine doctors who've examined him. Leading knee specialists in the world," Shelburne said. "There's a frustration from everyone involved. Joel Embiid, the doctors, everyone — that his knee is not responding to that surgery he had on his meniscus last year."

"It just has not bounced back in the way everyone was hoping and none of those doctors have said that surgery is recommended right now. There's no consensus, I should say," she added.

Joel Embiid has only played 16 games this season while managing an ongoing left knee injury. In those games, the Sixers have a record of 8-8. Overall, the Sixers stand at 20-32, placing them 11th in the Eastern Conference.

With just 30 games remaining on the Sixers' schedule, they must focus now if they want a shot at a Play-in spot. Embiid's presence during this crucial final stretch before the postseason will be essential.

However, the power forward and the coaching staff must find a balance so he does not further exacerbate an already persistent ailment.

Joel Embiid's knee injury can be traced back to last season

Joel Embiid has dealt with several injuries over the years, and this particular knee injury has persisted since last season. It can be traced back to Jan. 30, 2024, when the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Golden State Warriors.

In a specific moment, Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga and Embiid contended for a loose ball. Kuminga fell onto Embiid's left leg during the struggle, forcing the Sixers center to exit the court.

It was later announced that Embiid had injured his lateral meniscus, which caused him to miss two months of action. He returned on April 2 and played in five of Philadelphia's last seven regular season games and six Playoff games against the New York Knicks.

Despite playing in some games, Joel Embiid hasn't been at full strength since his injury. Due to injury management, Embiid has missed a significant portion of the season and may need to continue this regimen throughout the year if he hasn't fully recovered.

