"Trade them both": Former NBA champ warns Sixers to pull the plug on Joel Embiid and Paul George

The Philadelphia 76ers have been disappointing this season as its stars, Joel Embiid and Paul George, struggled to stay on the court due to injuries. Kendrick Perkins, a former NBA champion-turned-analyst, boldly suggested that the franchise move on from the Embiid-George pairing.

On the ESPN show during the halftime of the Sixers vs. Detriot Pistons game on Friday, Perkins said that Philadelphia should trade both of its All-Stars.

During that point, the Pistons were leading by 29, 78-49. Both Embiid and George were playing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Trade them both," Perkins said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Perkins suggested an offseason trade, as he claimed that Embiid and George are hampering the development of 24-year-old Tyrese Maxey.

"We've been talking about where Kevin Durant is gonna go this offseason with the Phoenix Suns. Same thing with the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid and Paul George are both in Tyrese Maxey's way," Perkins said.

Trending

Maxey was an All-Star last season and was awarded the NBA's Most Improved Player. This season, he is averaging a career-best 27.9 points and 6.2 assists, per Basketball Reference. In 43 games, he is shooting 44.4% (34.5% on 3-pointers) in 38.0 minutes per game, which is also a career-high.

Expand Tweet

Perkins then advised the former NBA MVP amid his injury concerns.

"He's been having bad habits and it's starting to show out even more," Perkins added. "Like, when you're injured, ... when you're trying to play through injury, you gotta go the extra mile. Outside of the lines."

"It's always showing, your effort, and it's not there tonight," Perkins said. "This is the playoffs for the Philadelphia 76ers."

Embiid struggled in the first half against Detroit. He scored just three points on 1-for-9 shooting, prompting the comments from Perkins. He would finish the game with 23 points, but it was not enough as the Sixers lost to the Pistons, 125-112. Maxey led the team with 27 points and seven assists. George scored 14.

Philly has lost two straight games and dropped to 20-31. They are currently fighting for the final Play-In spot in the Eastern Conference.

Joel Embiid says his injury troubles are 'extremely' difficult

Joel Embiid talked to the media following Tuesday's Philadelphia 76ers win against the Dallas Mavericks. It was the 30-year-old's first game back after missing time because of a knee injury. He told KYW News Radio's Dave Uram that missing games in the past month had been tough.

"Extremely (difficult)," Embiid said. "It’s tough, so I’m trying to manage it. Trying to find a solution and, you know, it just keeps on happening."

On Friday, Joel Embiid played on just his 15th game this season and for only the second time since Jan. 4. The trio of Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey were on the court for just the 11th time. The Sixers have a record of 7-4 in these games.

George, a nine-time NBA All-Star, has been hampered by injuries in his first season with Philadelphia. The forward has appeared in just 32 of Philly's 51 games. The injury woes of its stars have greatly affected the Sixers' playoff hopes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.