"They were barnburners, it was a battle” – NBA analyst believes Pelicans could win games if the team can adjust to Zion Williamson's game

Since being drafted, Zion Williamson has continued to be somewhat of a mythical figure in the NBA. The former top overall pick entered the league with more media attention than most. Although injuries have plagued him throughout his first three seasons, hopes have remained high that a healthy Williamson will dominate the league.

The way analyst Skip Bayless sees it, if Williamson is healthy, the New Orleans Pelicans are real contenders in the West. During a recent episode of "Skip & Shannon: Undisputed," Bayless took a look at Williamson's numbers and gave Pelicans fans some hope.

Bayless said that adding Williamson to the team that took the Phoenix Suns to six games in the playoffs could cause problems for any team:

"Shannon, they were the eighth seed and they took the Suns to six tough games. They were barnburners man, it was a battle. If you add Zion and ingratiate him into this smoothly and efficiently. All of a sudden, you're a contending team. I don't care what you say, you can contend in the West."

— @RealSkipBayless "In Zion's 2nd season playing 61 games he averaged 27 points, 7 rebounds & 4 assists while shooting 61%...If you can take that Zion and keep him healthy and add him into the equation you're a contender in the West." "In Zion's 2nd season playing 61 games he averaged 27 points, 7 rebounds & 4 assists while shooting 61%...If you can take that Zion and keep him healthy and add him into the equation you're a contender in the West." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/hx2XP9RigZ

For a generational talent like Williamson, the question has always been whether or not he can stay healthy. There is no doubt whatsoever whether he can contribute at a high level.

Zion Williamson's lingering injuries

Zion Williamson: Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans, Game 6.

Zion Williamson has been plagued by lower-body injuries since joining the league in 2019. In fact, his injury concerns started when his right foot exploded through a shoe in the middle of a game for Duke. This led to a right-foot fracture. The game got more attention as former U.S. President Barack Obama was in attendance.

Williamson tore his meniscus with just weeks to go until the start of his first season in the NBA. He didn't take the floor until January 2020. When he did, he put on a show. He went on a 17-point surge in three minutes. However, he was playing under minute restrictions, and the New Orleans Pelicans lost 121-117 to the San Antonio Spurs.

He was selected for the All-Rookie First Team. The following year, his only full season, he was named an All-Star starter.

Before the start of his third season, Williamson sustained a Jones Fracture in his right foot. This resulted in surgery, which ultimately kept him out for the entire season. There were rumors that he could return for the playoffs, but they never materialized.

The Pelicans have high expectations this season. Zion Williamson, along with CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram, form a formidable trio. If the three can manage to stay healthy, they have enough pieces around them to compete for a top spot in the Western Conference.

