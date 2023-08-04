“They had me cleaning cigarette butts from the pool” – Michael Jordan once made his mom furious by working an odd job

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest basketball players of all time, given how much he's achieved in the NBA. But before he was dunking over opponents, Jordan had to work an odd job, thanks to his mother, Deloris.

According to Jordan, he got suspended from school when he was in ninth grade. The Chicago Bulls legend talked about how ninth grade was the toughest year of his academic life.

"Now, I had some tough years in there," Jordan said. "Just like a lot of kids. Ninth grade was the toughest year of my life. I was 15. I was suspended the first day of school because I walked across the street to pick up something to drink. I had to go home and tell my parents that on the first half day of school, I got suspended. I had perfect attendance from grades 1 through 8.

"Not only had I never missed a day of school, but I became the first one in the family to miss a day, thanks to that suspension. That didn’t go over too well, particularly when I already knew my parents were worried about me making anything of myself.

Michael's mother asked around for a job that could be suitable for him.

"I had a job that summer for a week before I quit," Jordan said. "Hotel maintenance. My mother was furious because she had talked one of her bank clients into giving me the job. They had me cleaning cigarette butts from the pool, and all my boys kept driving by blowing their horns.

This was all revealed in his book, "Michael Jordan: The Life." The job didn't last long as Jordan stopped working to focus on his basketball career.

Michael Jordan wrote a message for the Charlotte Hornets

The sale of Michael Jordan's majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets was finalized on Thursday. However, the six-time NBA champion will still be involved with the franchise as he still owns a minority stake. Jordan shared a message thanking the fans and the organization.

"Thank You, but not goodbye, Charlotte," Jordan wrote. "Thirteen years ago, I had the honor of becoming the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets. The chance to own the NBA franchise in my home state and a city I love was truly a dream come true.

"I will never forget the excitement when we brought the Hornets name back to its rightful home in Charlotte, uniting the histories and fanbases of both the original Hornets and the Bobcats."

Charlotte Hornets @hornets A message from MJ to Buzz City

