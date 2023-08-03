“Truly a dream come true” – Michael Jordan pens heartfelt message to Charlotte fans after stepping down as Hornets owner

Michael Jordan sold his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets this offseason, with an ownership group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall taking control. The sale was rumored for several months with Jordan reportedly waiting until after the draft lottery to go through with the sale.

Although he still retains part ownership in the team, Michael Jordan's decision to sell his majority stake effectively ends his tenure as the decision-maker for the franchise. As the two sides look ahead at the start of the season, Jordan penned a letter to Hornets fans, reflecting on his time as an owner.

"Thank you, but not goodbye, Charlotte. Thirteen years ago I had the honor of becoming the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets. The chance to own the NBA franchise in my home state and a city I love was truly a dream come true.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"As Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall and their ownership group now take a controlling stake in the team, and I transition to becoming a minority owner, I want to say Thank You Hornets fans for all the love and dedication you've shown the franchise and to me over the years.

"We've had some unforgettable moments together, as well as a few challenging ones, but through it all, you've remained committed to us."

2022 NBA All-Star Game

Looking ahead at the Charlotte Hornets' future after Michael Jordan's sale of majority

Although the hope in Charlotte was that the team would win the draft lottery and select Victor Wembanyama, that pick went to San Antonio. As a result, the Hornets ended up using the No. 2 pick on Brandon Miller, who proved himself as a two-way presence during summer league.

With Miller and a strong young core led by LaMelo Ball, the team seems to be on the right track for years to come. While injuries continue to remain a concern for Ball going forward, the new ownership group led by Plotkin and Schnall is eager to keep the momentum rolling.

Los Angeles Lakers v Charlotte Hornets

In a combined statement, the two new owners thanked Michael Jordan for his time as majority owner while also looking ahead to the future:

"We want to thank Michael for this opportunity, as well as his support throughout this process. During his ownership, he brought stability to the Hornets franchise, achieved many business milestones, reconnected and reinvested in the Charlotte community and has the organization positioned for greater success.

"We look forward to building upon this success in the years to come."

With a strong foundation in place, only time will tell what the future holds for the franchise.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)