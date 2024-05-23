"They are so damn cute": NBA world showers love as video of Savannah James taking up make-up duties for LeBron James goes viral

LeBron James and Savannah James have been together for 22 years now. Recently, the LA Lakers' star wife was seen getting LeBron ready for his podcast.

Before the latest episode of the "Mind The Game" podcast, Savannah was seen fixing James' cap without realizing that the camera was already rolling. When James reminded his wife that the podcast was being recorded, she said,

"I made to the pod. I am trying to help you."

To his wife's remark, James hilariously replied,

"You haven't put me on your pod."

LeBron James was referring to Savannah James' podcast "EveryBody's Crazy," which she started with April McDaniel.

Seeing the husband-wife duo amusing each other before the podcast, NBA fans on X (formerly Twitter) showered their love on the couple. A few of the fans called their chemistry cute.

"They are cute together," a fan wrote.

"They are so damn cute," another fan wrote.

Some fans also took the opportunity to remind folks of the importance of having a partner like Savannah by one's side.

"Man gotta golden wife by his side!," a fan wrote.

"Brothers, you always win with a GREAT woman by your side," wrote another fan.

Another fan wrote, "If yall fellas ever have a day 1 goddess like Savannah, never let them go. They don’t make many like that!!!"

There were some fans who didn't like James on the basketball court. However, they gave the Lakers star his flowers for being a family man.

"I don’t like LeBron on the court because I hate the Lakers but love the brother as a family man. Great example for black kids. Respect to Savannah she seems A1!" a fan said.

"We don’t know the ins and outs of their relationship but the little that we see is beautiful," wrote another fan.

Savannah James talks about the key to her successful marriage with LeBron James

In one of the episodes of "Everybody’s Crazy” podcast, Savannah James spoke in detail about the importance of understanding and the space for conversation in a relationship.

“[25:30] LeBron and I were together for 10 years before we got married," James said." ... the biggest thing that I felt was just a sense of security. ... I just passed my 10-year anniversary and something that we want to be more intentional with is just making sure. ... what our next phase of life looks like ... We speak about that often,” she said.

Savannah also said that going into the marriage, she felt a high sense of security with LeBron James. She added that although there is a transition from dating to marriage, couples should not stop dating each other.