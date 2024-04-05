"They disappear": Shaquille O'Neal doesn't mince words about Paul George and James Harden's playoffs prospects

LA Lakers legend and TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal had some difficult words for James Harden despite the Clippers’ recent victory over defending champions Denver Nuggets. The star-studded Clippers came out 102-100 victors in a game where Paul George led the charge with 28 points.

Harden was the second-highest scorer for the Clippers, contributing 20 points. LA trailed by 11 points at the end of the first quarter, however, a spirited second quarter saw Harden produce 14 of his overall tally on the night. The Clippers came from behind and emerged victorious from a game that stayed close the entire second half.

Regardless, considering Harden’s mixed form as of late, O’Neal wants him to level up, and become an integral part of his team’s offense. Here's what he said on TNT:

"James Harden gotta get himself going. James Harden wanna win a championship, he gotta be a vital part of that [Clippers] offense. He has to be consistent. Him — no disrespect — and [Paul George] sometimes they disappear in the playoffs."

While Harden has averaged 11.4 points per game, Paul George has actually been his team’s primary scorer. George has averaged 20.2 points in his last five appearances and certainly seems to have done his part offensively. Still, O’Neal believes that the LA Clippers will struggle to launch a serious title challenge if their offensive superstars do not improve.

James Harden and the Clippers need to build on victory vs. Nuggets

LA Clippers supporters are bound to be happy after their latest win, however, it is easy to see where Shaquille O’Neal is coming from. Harden and company have gone 4-3 in the last seven games, and despite the obvious offensive stacking, the team has been porous in defense and consistently loose on turnovers.

Furthermore, off-nights from major stars have meant that the team has lost regular leads as well. O’Neal, who won four championships during his career, certainly knows a thing or two about what he is talking about.

With the playoffs merely around the corner, the Clippers will need to be much more consistent when the postseason arrives. This will mean that their four offensive stars, including Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook, will have to pull their weight, especially considering the variety of top dogs that the NBA is littered with, across the two conferences.

Furthermore, the likes of Paul George and James Harden are bound to attract extra criticism. The two stars are still looking for their first championships, and might never get another chance to win it.