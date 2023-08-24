“They don’t complement each other enough” – Patrick Beverley believes Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown are set to stay ringless in Boston

Patrick Beverley isn't afraid to speak his mind, even if the topic is about other NBA players who he'll be playing against.

Recently, Beverley gave his response after a fan asked if the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown has what it takes to win a ring for the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics have had their ups and downs with the Jays and have even considered breaking them up. But that changed when the two All-Star forwards led the team to the 2022 NBA Finals. Although they lost, it was still a positive sign that the team has held onto.

Pat Bev gave his thoughts about the future of the dynamic duo in Boston.

"Can [Jayson] Tatum and [Jaylen] Brown get it done together?" a fan asked.

"No," Beverley answered. "Too much of the same player. They don’t compliment each other enough. They complement each other, but not enough."

The fan asked Beverley on who he thinks the Celtics should get rid of.

"You don't get rid of anything," Beverly said. "You just add, I don't know, a defensive point guard. You add a 3-and-D guy. Maybe a shot-blocking stretch five. ... With Porzingis, (they) should be a lot better."

While answering the question, the fan asked Beverly if Boston should add him into the mix as he mentioned a defensive point guard is what they need. The new Philadelphia 76ers point guard played along and told the fan to chill.

This summer, the Celtics traded away their best defensive point guard, Marcus Smart, to acquire Kristaps Porzingis.

Patrick Beverley thinks the beef between Devin Booker and Paul George is good for the league

Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers

Fans found out that the animosity between Devin Booker and Paul George is serious after Klay Thompson appeared on George's podcast.

Patrick Beverley had a chance to talk about the beef between the two All-Stars, and he believes it's good for the league.

"Book can hoop … can do everything, and he look good doing it," Beverley said. "He like to go left, and he look good. That sh*t look good. He doing it in Kobes. He look good. And PG is PG, but he veteran PG. Obviously, there’s gonna be some love-hate there. I like it though, it’s good for basketball."

"Podcast P" with Paul George posted a clip of Thompson talking about respecting Booker after talking trash to him early in the 2022-23 season.

The Phoenix Suns All-Star saw it and decided to leave two comments. The first comment had him tagging Thompson with a "salute" emoji. The second was calling out George and asking if he found the answer he was looking for. George responded while live streaming, calling Booker's response a "sorry a** response."

