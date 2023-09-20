“They could go to Finals or conference finals” – NBA executive speculates Giannis Antetokounmpo contemplating trade after 2023 playoff loss 

The Milwaukee Bucks could lose Giannis Antetokounmpo soon after the star commented on the possibility of him leaving the franchise. According to an NBA executive, this was the result of the team losing against the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

The assistant general manager, who opted to be anonymous, explained how Antetokoumpo's experience against the Heat has opened up the possibility of him leaving. Miami was the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and looked like it didn't have a chance against first-seeded Milwaukee.

However, they were disposed of by the Heat in five games, thanks to the excellence of Jimmy Butler.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That happening to him in the first round is the reason for the stance he’s taking, which is, ‘I’m not saying I’m not coming back, but I need to see which team we are,'" the assistant GM said. "'Are we a first-round exit team? Or are we really a Finals team that just happened to lose in the first round for different reasons last year?'

"I actually side with the fact that they just had an unexpected unique kind of situation that had them lose in the first round. They could very well go to the Finals or conference finals this year, and if that happens it would be pretty hard for Giannis to leave."

Expand Tweet

In 2020, Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a five-year, $228.2 million supermax extension, but that could lead to him requesting a trade. This season will be the third year of his five-year deal, and things could change if the Bucks fail to satisfy Antetokounmpo.

You might also be interested in reading this: In Photos: Giannis Antetokounmpo locks down James Goldstein & Alex Antetokounmpo for Flex Power commercial shoot

Could the Spurs trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

The San Antonio Spurs are looking forward to a bright future with Victor Wembaynama at the center spot. Although the Spurs have a decent young core, they don't look like they're ready to help Wemby win significantly. One idea could be to bring in an established star to help him win in the West.

Giannis Antetokounmpo could be the star to help Wemby lead the franchise back to their winning ways. The Spurs could package Keldon Johnson, Reggie Bullock and Devonte Graham in exchange for Giannis. Of course, that wouldn't be enough, and they'll have to add future multiple draft picks to get the Bucks to agree.

But with Giannis and Wemby as the frontcourt, they could be the next big thing for San Antonio. They'd be a problem on both ends of the floor and could revive the Spurs dynasty.

Also read: What is Giannis Antetokounmpo’s daughter’s name? Bucks star announces birth of 3rd child with Mariah Riddlesprigger