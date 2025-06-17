"They heard this dap in Memphis" - Kevin Durant mocks Grizzlies over Desmond Bane's instant chemistry with Magic coach Jamahl Mosley

Amid the noise surrounding his future with the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant had some time on the internet to react to Desmond Bane's arrival in Orlando. Coach Jamahl Mosley welcomed the latest addition to their roster, with KD taking a shot at the Memphis Grizzlies.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Durant reacted to Bane arriving in Orlando following his trade to the Magic on Sunday. The Suns superstar was very impressed with Bane and Mosley's instant chemistry. The player and coach had a near-perfect dap after meeting in Orlando's facility.

"They heard this dap in Memphis," Durant tweeted.

The Orlando Magic are going all in next season, with the Eastern Conference being wide open. Jayson Tatum is recovering from a torn Achilles, and the Boston Celtics are likely to make some trades for financial reasons. The Cleveland Cavaliers were dominant in the regular season but faltered in the playoffs.

The New York Knicks will have a new head coach, and it could take some time for the roster to adjust. The Indiana Pacers have had an amazing run to the NBA Finals, but they weren't as dominant as the Cavs in the regular season. The Milwaukee Bucks will be without Damian Lillard, and Giannis Antetokounmpo's future is uncertain.

The Detroit Pistons might make some moves to improve the team, so the Magic decided to add a third scoring option and a real 3-point threat. He's set to play alongside Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs.

As for Kevin Durant, he's expected to get traded this offseason. He's been linked to multiple teams but reportedly prefers Miami, San Antonio and Houston.

New York Knicks not interested in Kevin Durant

New York Knicks not interested in Kevin Durant.

One of the teams initially linked to Kevin Durant was the New York Knicks. The proud franchise made its first Eastern Conference final since 2000 this season but came up short against the Indiana Pacers. They fired coach Tom Thibodeau, and some fans wanted them to go after Durant.

However, league insider Marc J. Spears reported on ESPN's "NBA Today" on Monday that the Knicks are not interested in acquiring Durant. The former MVP wanted to come to New York but was turned down.

Spears added that Durant's camp hopes to get his request respected and granted due to his age. At 37, he's no longer the player he used to be but remains one of the best in the world.

