  • "They did Jalen Brunson dirty" - NBA fans in stitches as Karl-Anthony Towns trolls $156M Knicks guard with media day photo

"They did Jalen Brunson dirty" - NBA fans in stitches as Karl-Anthony Towns trolls $156M Knicks guard with media day photo

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 27, 2025 02:47 GMT
New York Knicks v Toronto Raptors - Source: Getty
NBA fans reacted to Karl-Anthony Towns trolling Jalen Brunson with Media Day pics [Picture Credit: Getty]

NBA fans reacted to Karl-Anthony Towns trolling his star teammate Jalen Brunson in his social media post on Friday. The New York Knicks' big man posted a series of pictures from the team's Media Day.

One of the pictures on the post featured a substantially shrunk picture of Brunson, standing beside Towns and OG Anunoby. The $156 million Knicks guard (per Spotrac) looked hilariously small between his two teammates.

A fan was in stitches with Towns' poking fun at his teammate.

"They did Jalen dirty 😭."
"You guys did Brunson dirty in that 3rd pic 😂😂😂."

One of the fans said Jalen Brunson looked like the famous Kevin Garnett and Dwyane Wade characters from "Big Head" 2006 Gatorade commercial.

"Jalen looking like a Gatorade commercial circa 2006."

Another fan hilariously reacted to Brunson's same-sized head looking too big on his shrunken body.

"Jalen's head being the same size on that small body got me weak 😂."
Comments on the post
One of the fans hilariously wrote that Brunson looked like the viral labubu doll.

"Jalen looking like an exotic labubu"

Another fan couldn't help but laugh at the hilarious picture.

"NAH THEY VIOLATED JALEN IM DEADDD."

A fan trolled Jalen Brunson and said that the star player looked like a small child of Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby.

"JALEN LOOKIN LIKE WHEN UR PARENTS EACH GRAB ONE OF UR HANDS AND SWING YOU WHEN U IN THE PARK 😂😂😂😂."
Comments on the post
Jalen Brunson opens up about the Knicks' firing Tom Thibodeau

Shortly after the Knicks lost the Eastern Conference finals series against the Indiana Pacers, the team fired Tom Thibodeau from the head coaching position. The firing drew criticism from the basketball world.

Under Thibodeau, the Knicks saw the emergence of Jalen Brunson among big stars in the league. With a new coach to lead the team, Brunson was asked about his former coach being fired. The NBA star credited Thibodeau for his career with the Knicks.

"It's sad to see a man I've known for a long time part ways with this organization," Brunson told reporters on Knicks Media Day. "But he's meant a lot to me. I've expressed that to him publicly and personally. Yeah, he's meant a lot to my career up to this point."
Under Thibodeau, other players like Josh Hart also experienced their emergence. Hart logged the highest minutes among all players last season.

During the offseason, the Knicks hired former Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown to replace Tom Thibodeau.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

