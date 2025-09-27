"They did Jalen Brunson dirty" - NBA fans in stitches as Karl-Anthony Towns trolls $156M Knicks guard with media day photo

NBA fans reacted to Karl-Anthony Towns trolling his star teammate Jalen Brunson in his social media post on Friday. The New York Knicks' big man posted a series of pictures from the team's Media Day.One of the pictures on the post featured a substantially shrunk picture of Brunson, standing beside Towns and OG Anunoby. The $156 million Knicks guard (per Spotrac) looked hilariously small between his two teammates. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA fan was in stitches with Towns' poking fun at his teammate.&quot;They did Jalen dirty 😭.&quot;&quot;You guys did Brunson dirty in that 3rd pic 😂😂😂.&quot;One of the fans said Jalen Brunson looked like the famous Kevin Garnett and Dwyane Wade characters from &quot;Big Head&quot; 2006 Gatorade commercial.&quot;Jalen looking like a Gatorade commercial circa 2006.&quot;Another fan hilariously reacted to Brunson's same-sized head looking too big on his shrunken body.&quot;Jalen's head being the same size on that small body got me weak 😂.&quot;Comments on the postOne of the fans hilariously wrote that Brunson looked like the viral labubu doll.&quot;Jalen looking like an exotic labubu&quot;Another fan couldn't help but laugh at the hilarious picture.&quot;NAH THEY VIOLATED JALEN IM DEADDD.&quot;A fan trolled Jalen Brunson and said that the star player looked like a small child of Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby.&quot;JALEN LOOKIN LIKE WHEN UR PARENTS EACH GRAB ONE OF UR HANDS AND SWING YOU WHEN U IN THE PARK 😂😂😂😂.&quot;Comments on the postJalen Brunson opens up about the Knicks' firing Tom ThibodeauShortly after the Knicks lost the Eastern Conference finals series against the Indiana Pacers, the team fired Tom Thibodeau from the head coaching position. The firing drew criticism from the basketball world. Under Thibodeau, the Knicks saw the emergence of Jalen Brunson among big stars in the league. With a new coach to lead the team, Brunson was asked about his former coach being fired. The NBA star credited Thibodeau for his career with the Knicks. &quot;It's sad to see a man I've known for a long time part ways with this organization,&quot; Brunson told reporters on Knicks Media Day. &quot;But he's meant a lot to me. I've expressed that to him publicly and personally. Yeah, he's meant a lot to my career up to this point.&quot;Under Thibodeau, other players like Josh Hart also experienced their emergence. Hart logged the highest minutes among all players last season. During the offseason, the Knicks hired former Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown to replace Tom Thibodeau.