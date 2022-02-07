“They know they’re gonna lose him in the summer” - Keith Smith on the Brooklyn Nets being open to conversations around James Harden

James Harden was forced to sit out the Brooklyn Nets' last outing against the Utah Jazz in their fourth consecutive road game. The Nets are currently on a seven-game winning streak as they continue to struggle to see some light at the end of the tunnel.

Harden has been phenomenal this season, having recorded 29 double-doubles and nine triple-doubles, leading the Nets in both categories. His future has been an unknown for a while as the point guard is yet to extend his contract with the Nets.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in the point guard and are pushing for an agreement before the trade deadline. The report suggests that the Nets are open to the possibility of a deal and look forward to discussing it.

NBA reporter Keith Smith has reacted to the news of "The Beard" possibly joining the 76ers before the trade deadline in a few days. He is of the opinion that if the Nets are open for a deal talk, it's most likely because they know that they have lost all hope in getting him to stay into next season.

"It's crazy! You have a team that was favorite, co-favorite at worst, coming into the season. Is now, one of their stars can't play in home games, one of the other stars is hurt and the third star maybe getting traded."

"That's absolutely bananas stuff for the Brooklyn Nets. I mean if the Nets are open to trading James Harden, that 100% tells me that they know they're going to lose him this summer."

He has, however, retorted that the deal might not see the 76ers part with Ben Simmons but it might open up a three-trade possibility.

"For whatever reason they know that's going to a problem they're not gonna have him going into next season. That doesn't mean Ben Simmons is going to the Nets but that opens up three trader possibilities... I think this is absolutely fascinating."

Philadelphia 76ers push for a possible deal for James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets before trade deadline

James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on February 01, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.

James Harden has repeatedly refused to extend his contract with the Brooklyn Nets as he is due to become a free agent by the end of the season. He has the choice to enact a one-year player option with the Nets that will see him earn in excess of $47 million and thereafter a four year contract worth $223 million. However, the player has refused to commit and could possibly force a trade with interest from multiple teams or leave as a free agent.

Details on theathletic.com/3112818/2022/0… Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to pursue Brooklyn's James Harden ahead of NBA trade deadline Thursday – and the Nets are now open to discussing a deal.Details on @TheAthletic Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to pursue Brooklyn's James Harden ahead of NBA trade deadline Thursday – and the Nets are now open to discussing a deal.Details on @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3112818/2022/0…

The Philadelphia 76ers' front office have revealed their intention to secure a trade deal for the three-time scoring champion. They were initially comfortable with signing him as a free agent but are likely to get it done before the trade deadline. Multiple sources postulate that both franchises will probably see through a Ben Simmons for James Harden deal.

The deal could also be perfected with any of the 76ers superstars, Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry or Matisse Thybulle. The Nets are believed to be open to a discussion of a deal but don't seem much in a hurry.

