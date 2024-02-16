“They have like no strategy.”: Charles Barkley berates Milwaukee and Doc Rivers on National TV

NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley has not been impressed with Doc Rivers as the new Milwaukee coach. He made his sentiments known on national TV as the Bucks took on the Memphis Grizzlies on the road on Thursday.

Speaking on Inside the NBA, ‘Sir Charles’ coursed his frustration towards Rivers as the Bucks continue to struggle despite having two All-Stars on the team in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Doc Rivers took over from Adrian Griffin, who was interestingly fired by the team despite leading it to a 30-13 record in his first year as coach of the Bucks. Under their new coach, the team has gone 3-6 heading into the game against Memphis.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In making his case, Charles Barkley highlighted how Milwaukee under Rivers seems to be playing without a strategy and just relying on plain talent, which for him does not make the cut.

The one-time league MVP said:

"Memphis play really, really hard... The Bucks win games on talent. That's why they lose so many games and leads. They strictly play on talent. They have like no strategy."

Expand Tweet

Charles Barkley’s issue with Doc Rivers further padded as Bucks lose to Grizzlies

Charles Barkley’s issue with Doc Rivers was further padded as the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Memphis Grizzlies, 113-110. It was the team’s seventh loss in 10 games since their new coach took the reins.

Despite Memphis missing key cogs for the game because of injuries, the Bucks were still not able to exert their way against their undermanned opponents.

The All-Star duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard were on top of their game but it was not enough to tow their team to the win. The ‘Greek Freak’ had 35 points and 12 assists while ‘Dame’ had 24 points and seven dimes.

Milwaukee tried to salvage the game with a charge in the closing minutes, narrowing their deficit to just three points, but the Grizzlies dug deep to hold on for the win.

GG Jackson and Ziaire Williams led the way for the Grizzlies with 27 points apiece as they improved to 20-36 for the season.

The defeat was the second straight for the Bucks and dropped them to a 35-21 for the season, third in the Eastern Conference, as the league hits the All-Star break.

At the All-Star Game in Indianapolis, Indiana, the Bucks will be represented by Antetokounmpo, Lillard and Rivers. Next game for the Bucks is in Minnesota against the Timberwolves on Feb. 23.