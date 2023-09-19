“They are making billions being dead” – Dennis Rodman shares what keeps him moving at 62 years old

Dennis Rodman, one of the most polarizing NBA stars ever, had an interesting roller coaster of a life even after his stint as a professional basketball player. From being suicidal during the early days of his career to becoming a five-time champion, Rodman has found something to live for now.

Rodman hasn't played in the NBA since 2000, and many have seen him in the news doing all sorts of things. He surprised people with his friendship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. But now, it looks like he's found something that has made him motivated at 62 years of age.

In an interview with Graham Bensinger, two-time Defensive Player of the Year talked about what has made him happy recently.

"I think what makes me happy is the fact that the gratification that actually, I'm still living," Rodman said. "I believe in people now. I didn't before. I believe in certain people that actually like my dumba**. I used to always think they was superficial. The people look at you because of the money, the fame and the glory and accolades that you've done.

"But now, as I'm getting older, I'm looking at it in a wise way. That's what makes me happy more than anything. It keeps me persevering and moving in a good direction."

The Worm compared how he's lived his life to legends who have died and weren't able to live their full life.

"Look at the Elvises, look at the Michael Jacksons, look at those guys, they're making billions – Marilyn Monroe – billions being dead. I'm still living. People thought I'd be dead, literally, at 40 or 45. ... I'm surprised I'm still here. But guess what, though, something is keeping me holding on for my good day."

For someone who's experienced a great deal of things, the former Chicago Bulls forward has started to appreciate the little things around him.

Dennis Rodman praised Scottie Pippen

During the 1990s, Dennis Rodman's decision to play with the Bulls changed the Bulls dynasty. Despite him not being a lethal scorer, his defense and rebounding brought another edge to the duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

In 2021, both Rodman and Pippen showed up at ESPN's "The Jump," where the former took the opportunity to compliment his former teammate.

"Scottie has never heard me say this, but I'm gonna say it to him while I'm on national TV around the world," Rodman said. "Scottie Pippen is probably the innovator of the point forward."

He could be right on his take with Pippen as he's one of the most iconic point forwards of the league. During his time, the seven-time All-Star was doing everything on the court, which led his teams to significant wins in the NBA's history book.

