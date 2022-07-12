"They're gonna have to physically remove him from the building at times" - Gonzaga head coach Mark Few opens up on Chet Holmgren's work ethic

Chet Holmgren is among the best players in the Draft Class of 2022. The second overall pick is representing the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Summer League. After showcasing his dominance on the college circuits, the former Gonzaga player looks set to step foot in the world of elite hoopers.

Chet Holmgren certainly has the height and the skill to succeed at the top level. However, none of that has come without the hours he put in the gym working on his game.

His college coach, Mark Few, believes that Holmgren's work ethic is off the charts for anyone his age. Speaking about the talented big in an interview with Sirius XM Radio, Few said:

"He has a plan and he is a worker and I know people talk about," Young kid loves to work," or whatever. Talk about the Thunder there, they're gonna have to physically remove him from the building at times cause he'll stay down there and he'll work and then he'll lift and then he's constantly obviously looking to eat and stuff too."

He added:

"But then he's back and shooting and he loves watching film with the staff and he's extremely driven. I knew that in the recruitment process, but to witness first hand was really really impressive."

SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA



@ZagsMBB Head Coach Mark Few gives a preview of what Chet Holmgren will bring to the



@talkhoops | @DarthAmin "They're gonna have to physically remove him from the building."@ZagsMBB Head Coach Mark Few gives a preview of what Chet Holmgren will bring to the #Thunder "They're gonna have to physically remove him from the building."@ZagsMBB Head Coach Mark Few gives a preview of what Chet Holmgren will bring to the #Thunder.@talkhoops | @DarthAmin https://t.co/LIymuHjkGs

Along with his offensive capabilities, Holmgren is also a terrific shot blocker. In his summer league debut, he made six blocks. Although the challenge would be tougher in the NBA, his height will certainly be of great help when he protects the rim.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Just throw the ball near the hoop for Chet Holmgren Just throw the ball near the hoop for Chet Holmgren ✈️ https://t.co/C8nBnmCrjI

The OKC Thunder certainly have many other exciting names around him. However, landing a talent like Chet Holmgren could prove to be a move that turns things around for them.

How impactful can Chet Holmgren be with OKC Thunder?

2022 NBA Draft

Chet Holmgren was touted to be the number one pick in the 2022 draft. However, the Orlando Magic decided to go with Paolo Banchero. Holmgren might have a point to prove going forward and winning the Rookie of the Year trophy will go a long way into making that statement.

StatMuse @statmuse



Chet — 16 PTS, 10 REB, 7-10 FG

Giddey — 12 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST



OKC has an entertaining young duo. Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey Chet — 16 PTS, 10 REB, 7-10 FGGiddey — 12 PTS, 7 REB, 8 ASTOKC has an entertaining young duo. Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey:Chet — 16 PTS, 10 REB, 7-10 FGGiddey — 12 PTS, 7 REB, 8 ASTOKC has an entertaining young duo. https://t.co/5XlPkFc6mO

Playing in an OKC team alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort can definitely make Holmgren more effective. SGA has proven that he can put up All-Star-like numbers and Giddey is coming off a stellar rookie season. As far as Dort is concerned, he just signed an extension with the franchise this offseason.

NBA @NBA



: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST

: 16 PTS, 10 REB, 2 BLK Chet Holmgren & Josh Giddey continued to build on their strong connection in the @okcthunder win ⛈ @joshgiddey : 12 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST @ChetHolmgren : 16 PTS, 10 REB, 2 BLK Chet Holmgren & Josh Giddey continued to build on their strong connection in the @okcthunder win ⛈ @joshgiddey : 12 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST@ChetHolmgren: 16 PTS, 10 REB, 2 BLK https://t.co/GrMbVaDoid

With all of these players in the team, the job certainly becomes a lot easier for Holmgren. The team lacked a quality big who could be a rim protector and bringing in Holmgren certainly ticks off that box.

With the creativity that Giddey brings into the game, the 20-year-old could certainly expect a lot of open looks. For a guy at 7 feet 1 height, Holmgren is a terrific shooter, which is why he will be comfortable nailing down the threes.

Thunder Film Room @ThunderFilmRoom I could watch Chet Holmgren block shots all day long. I could watch Chet Holmgren block shots all day long. https://t.co/jnXHPjfffH

All that being said, the Thunder have a young squad and to expect them to instantly be good might be a tad ambitious. However, they are taking the right strides and could be a force to be reckoned with in a few years.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far