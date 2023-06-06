"They’re just all about winning"- Steve Kerr talks about how the Heat are just different from everyone as the NBA Finals head back to Miami

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently shared his thoughts on the Miami Heat and their impressive performance in this year's NBA playoffs during an episode of "The Draymond Green Show." Kerr praised the Heat's success, attributing it to their organizational culture and the ingenuity of head coach Erik Spoelstra.

The Miami Heat have been nothing short of impressive in this year's playoffs. Despite barely making it out of the Play-In tournament, the Miami Heat have been on a remarkable journey in the playoffs. They have defeated some of the top teams in the East and have truly embraced their underdog status.

"None of those guys on Miami are sitting there saying, ‘Well I didn’t play’ or ‘Man, they put in so and so.’ They’re just all about winning. And you know this from our groups that we’ve had. When you have that championship mentality, every guy is bought in. Every guy is just trying to win. Nobody cares about any of that stuff."

After a tough climb to making it as the eighth-seed in the East, Miami has overcome all odds to make it to the NBA Finals. Now going up against the top-seed in the West, the Miami Heat are prepared to go toe-to-toe with the Denver Nuggets.

The Miami Heat still one on the road

Miami pulled off a miracle in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals in Denver. After facing a 15-point deficit early in the game, the team scratched and clawed their way back to steal a 111-108 win on the road.

This win was significant on multiple fronts. It surprised many who expected the series to be one-sided, and it handed the Nuggets their first home loss of the playoffs. The triumph has undoubtedly shifted the momentum in Miami's favor, with their defense and efficient offense, including impressive 3-point shooting, playing vital roles.

Fans were beyond elated after the performance. With some momentum heading home, Miami are in a great position to win the next set of games. However, Denver has also shown immense tenacity in the past.

