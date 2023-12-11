"They're looking for him": Stephen A Smith claims chefs in New Orleans love Zion Williamson.

The criticism of Zion Williamson's health is back with a vengeance. Stephen A. Smith is going in once again on the young NBA star. Earlier this week, Smith called Williamson fat after watching him in Las Vegas. Now, he quoted unnamed sources from New Orleans restaurants on Williamson’s eating habits.

New Orleans is well-known for its food scene. The unique Southern Creole cuisine can be on the heavier side at times. Many worried that Williamson may struggle with his weight in the city.

The Pelicans even put a weight clause in his contract when he signed his extension. Smith went on “First Take” and quoted so-called sources from the New Orleans restaurant scene.

"I'm not exaggerating, I'm quoting people. You got chefs in New Orleans who love him. They're looking for him. Every chef there wants to meet him. They know he will show up to their restaurant,” Smith said.

He did not stop there. Smith continued with his sources. He claimed Williamson has quite the appetite.

“The word out on Zion Williamson is, he will eat the table,” Smith said. “What in the hell is going on with Zion Williamson?”

Smith's take on First Take on Monday was just a continuation of his recent criticism of Williamson’s physique. He took to his podcast recently to do the same.

Following Williamson’s poor performance in the semifinal of the In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas, Smith called him out for appearing out of shape. Smith said he saw the player’s belly when he stepped to the free-throw line.

Williamson and the Pelicans were blown out by the LA Lakers 133-89. Williamson scored 13 points in 26 minutes and the team was -33 when he was on the floor.

Smith thought Williamson looked out of shape and was critical of the fact that he was outworked and outplayed by the 38-year-old LeBron James.

Zion Williamson's weight clause

Zion Williamson is on a five-year, $197.2 million rookie extension. The deal is fully guaranteed but has some interesting language. The contract allegedly has a weight clause.

He must keep the sum of his body weight and body fat percentage below 295 pounds. If he is over the number and the team waives him, then the total value of his deal becomes unguaranteed.

The clause only kicks in if the Pelicans waive him. If he stays on the team even while being over the weight limit, his money is still guaranteed and the checks will come in as expected. He is currently listed at 284 pounds.