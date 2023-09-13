"They're negotiating a new media rights deal": Adrian Wojnarowski outlines key reason behind NBA's new player policy

The NBA recently finalized a new policy aimed at preventing teams from sitting star players during nationally televised games. Under the new guidelines, two players who the league considers 'stars' meaning an All-Star or All-NBA player, can't be rested for a nationally televised game.

Currently, 49 players fall under the new policy, however, as many have pointed out, there are players who are considered stars by fans, that don't meet the criteria. Most notably, Victor Wembanyama, who has the eyes of the world on him, isn't technically a star, although fans will be tuning in to see him play on a nightly basis.

On the flip side, however, the LA Clippers will no longer be able to rest Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for a nationally televised game. While the new policy has earned praise from fans, many have questioned whether the league is coming down too hard on teams and players.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there's a reason behind the change. While speaking on SportsCenter, he shed light on the NBA's behind-the-scenes dealings and the league's long-term plans.

"The punishment will be significant for teams - not the individual players - teams. $100,00, $250,00 for the first instances and then a million more each time for successive violations of the resting policy. The league, they're negotiating a new media rights deal and they want their star players on the court."

How the new NBA resting policy and requirements for awards will impact the upcoming season

In addition to the fact that teams will have to adhere to the new resting policy, there are also new restrictions for those hoping to win awards as well. Players who hope to capture the MVP award or Defensive Player of the Year award, for example, have to appear in a minimum of 65 regular season games.

While the onus will be on the team doctor to determine whether or not a player can compete, the league can now investigate their medical findings. Specifically, the league seems to be eager to ensure that star players compete not just in nationally televised games, but also in NBA Cup games.

Adrian Wojnarowski spoke on SportsCenter to discuss the latest changes, saying:

"The league now is saying, 'Hey guys, this is an 82-game regular season,' and some teams point and said, 'No, we told them it's a 65-game season when we put that rule in,' because we're talking about star players. Teams do manage rest for their players, and they make decisions as a group to sit players for given games."

"But players also make those decisions with their own medical people, and so there are going to be instances where teams are going to get fined through no fault of their own because a player may decide that he's going to rest a particular game."

With the NBA season set to tip off in October, fans will get a chance to see the new policy in action right from the start. Whether teams voice frustrations, only time will tell.