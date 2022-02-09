"They're stuck playing with you" - Skip Bayless passes spiteful jibe at Russell Westbrook after he is seen consoling LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Skip Bayless just won't seem to let go of Russell Westbrook. Three days after he viciously attacked Westbrook for his torrid shooting game against the New York Knicks, Bayless spewed more venom at the LA Lakers point guard.

Bayless' aggressive stance towards Westbrook emanated from a moment during the closing seconds of Tuesday's contest between the Milwaukee Bucks and the LA Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

With the Lakers on the verge of a 116-131 loss to the Bucks, Westbrook, who didn't play a single minute in the fourth quarter of the matchup, appeared to be comforting LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Russ comforting Bron and AD after the tough loss Russ comforting Bron and AD after the tough loss 😅 https://t.co/oad1s3PBQ7

This clearly did not sit well with Skip Bayless, who took to Twitter to express his anger at Russell Westbrook.

After Westbrook finished with just 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting, with four turnovers and a minus-16 overall, Bayless tweeted:

"Just watched Westbrook try to cheer up LeBron and Ad on the bench as the game was ending. No, Russ, they're inconsolable. They're stuck playing with YOU."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Just watched Westbrook try to cheer up LeBron and Ad on the bench as the game was ending. No, Russ, they're inconsolable. They're stuck playing with YOU. Just watched Westbrook try to cheer up LeBron and Ad on the bench as the game was ending. No, Russ, they're inconsolable. They're stuck playing with YOU.

"Worst hands of any point guard I've ever seen" - Skip Bayless on Russell Westbrook after the latter went 1-of-10 versus the New York Knicks

Skip Bayless went after Russell Westbrook immediately after the LA Lakers' overtime victory (122-115) against the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Westbrook scored a season-low five points on 1-of-10 shooting from the field against the Knicks in what was his second-worst shooting game this season. Due to his underwhelming form, head coach Frank Vogel did not play him in the five-minute overtime period. The Lakers edged past the Knicks in the matchup.

Bayless, however, did not lose the opportunity to take down Westbrook for his poor performance. He tweeted:

"Westbrick, slam-dunk first-ballot Hall of Famer, has the worst hands of any point guard I've ever seen."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Westbrick, slam-dunk first-ballot Hall of Famer, has the worst hands of any point guard I've ever seen. Westbrick, slam-dunk first-ballot Hall of Famer, has the worst hands of any point guard I've ever seen.

The five-point outing against New York was Russell Westbrook's ninth single-digit game with the LA Lakers during the 2021-22 campaign. The only other time he had a worse shooting game this season was when he went 1-for-13 (.08%) against the Portland Trail Blazers on 6 November 2021.

Westbrook is averaging 18.3 ppg on 43.5% shooting from the field in what is his first season with the Lakers. This is his lowest scoring average since 2009-10 when he averaged 16.1 ppg for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

To compound matters, Westbrook also leads the league in total turnovers with 224 against his name.

Also Read Article Continues below

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Russell Westbrook over his last 4 games:



10.3 PPG

27.5% FG

15.4% 3PT

55% FT

-24 Russell Westbrook over his last 4 games: 10.3 PPG27.5% FG15.4% 3PT55% FT-24 https://t.co/nZt2ZaNEIc

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh