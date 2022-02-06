"What a mistake that was by LeBron" - Skip Bayless pins blame for Russell Westbrook trade on LeBron James, suggets Rob Pelinka wanted Buddy Hield instead

Russell Westbrook is the latest victim of NBA analyst Skip Bayless' online tirade. Bayless came out strongly against Westbrook after the 33-year-old point guard endured a horrid shooting night against the New York Knicks. Westbrook managed a season-low five points, shooting just 1-of-10 (10.0%) from the field even as the LA Lakers managed to get a 122-115 overtime win against the Knicks at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night.

Bayless, though, wasn't celebrating the Lakers victory. He went on Twitter shortly after the Lakers brought up their 26th win of the season and tweeted:

"I read yesterday Westbrook has been Bronny's favorite player. Could that be part of the reason LeBron pushed to acquire Westbrook instead of the player Pelinka had a deal for - Buddy Hield? What a mistake that was by LeBron. Wesbrick: So many team-wrecking turnovers & ugly misses"

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless I read yesterday Westbrook has been Bronny's favorite player. Could that be part of the reason LeBron pushed to acquire Westbrook instead of the player Pelinka had a deal for - Buddy Hield? What a mistake that was by LeBron. Wesbrick: So many team-wrecking turnovers & ugly misses I read yesterday Westbrook has been Bronny's favorite player. Could that be part of the reason LeBron pushed to acquire Westbrook instead of the player Pelinka had a deal for - Buddy Hield? What a mistake that was by LeBron. Wesbrick: So many team-wrecking turnovers & ugly misses

Bronny James is the name of LeBron James' eldest child. Skip Bayless' tweet was yet another instance of the long-time NBA commentator taking a shot at the 37-year-old superstar as he blamed LeBron for bringing Westbrook to the Lakers because the point guard is allegedly Bronny's favorite player.

"Worst hands of any point guard I've ever seen," says Skip Bayless of Russell Westbrook

Skip Bayless did not stop at the Bronny tweet. In his very next post, he attacked Russell Westbrook, whom he referred to as "Westbrick", with an even more shallow remark. Bayless wrote:

"Westbrick, slam-dunk first-ballot Hall of Famer, has the worst hands of any point guard I've ever seen."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Westbrick, slam-dunk first-ballot Hall of Famer, has the worst hands of any point guard I've ever seen. Westbrick, slam-dunk first-ballot Hall of Famer, has the worst hands of any point guard I've ever seen.

Because of his underwhelming shooting night, LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel did not play Russell Westbrook in the five-minute overtime period against the Knicks. Skip Bayless launched his attack against Westbrook from that moment itself. He tweeted:

"Lakers survive in OT, mostly because the Knicks went colder than New York is. Lakers won in spite of Westbrook going 1-10, 0-3 from three, 3-7 FTs, including 2 costly late misses in reg. GUESS WHO DIDN'T PLAY IN OVERTIME? WESTBROOK, BENCHED."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Lakers survive in OT, mostly because the Knicks went colder than New York is. Lakers won in spite of Westbrook going 1-10, 0-3 from three, 3-7 FTs, including 2 costly late misses in reg. GUESS WHO DIDN'T PLAY IN OVERTIME? WESTBROOK, BENCHED. Lakers survive in OT, mostly because the Knicks went colder than New York is. Lakers won in spite of Westbrook going 1-10, 0-3 from three, 3-7 FTs, including 2 costly late misses in reg. GUESS WHO DIDN'T PLAY IN OVERTIME? WESTBROOK, BENCHED.

While this was Russell Westbrook's lowest-scoring game of the season, it was also his ninth single-digit game with the LA Lakers. The only other time Westbrook has had a worse shooting game for the purple-and-gold franchise this season was when he went 1-for-13 (.08%) against the Portland Trail Blazers on 6 November 2021.

Also Read Article Continues below

Westbrook is averaging 18.4 ppg on 43.7% shooting from the field in what is his first season with the LA Lakers.

Edited by Parimal