“They’re trying to win 16 games in the best position possible to get Victor Wembanyama” - NBA analyst says it doesn’t make sense for the Utah Jazz to have 3x All-Star during training camp

The Utah Jazz have the attention of the basketball world as fans wait to see if superstar Donovan Mitchell will be on the move. After blossoming into a superstar during his time with the Jazz, Mitchell looks to be on the verge of beginning a new chapter in his NBA career.

After trading star big man Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, it looks as if the Utah Jazz are trending towards a potential rebuild. Since the Jazz have made it known that they would entertain offers for Mitchell, reports have put the New York Knicks as the "favorites" to land the talented combo guard. The Knicks have an assortment of future draft picks and have been desperate to land a star-caliber talent over the years.

Speaking recently on "The Hoop Collective" podcast, NBA analyst Tim Bontemps went into depth about how the Utah Jazz are not trying to compete in the Western Conference next year. Bontemps talks about how the Jazz are going to be wanting to position themselves to have a chance to get hyped 2023 NBA Draft prospect Victor Wembanyama. He also says because of that, it makes no sense for the Jazz to hold onto Mitchell and the Knicks to acquire him.

"They're trying to win 16 games in the best position possible to get Victor Wembenyama and to do that, having Donovan Mitchell on the team is not going to help with that. So it's part of why Patrick Beverley got traded yesterday, part of why I expect more of their vets to get traded the next couple months and it's why to your point man, it doesn't make sense for the Jazz to have him on the team when training camp starts."

All eyes around the basketball world are now closely monitoring the situation between Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz. With training camp just around the corner, it would seem that the Jazz will want to find a resolution before the season starts.

Although the New York Knicks continue to be the favorites to land Mitchell, there are still plenty of suitors that are interested. The soon-to-be 26-year-old has been one of the top combo guards in the league and would be a huge get for any interested team, including the Knicks.

In his last season with the Jazz, Mitchell went on to post averages of 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. Along with shooting 44.8% from the field and 35.5% from three-point range.

