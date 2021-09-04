Can Ben Simmons be the centerpiece for a rebuilding team?

Back in June, on Brian Windhorsts' Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN NBA scribe Tim McMahon dropped that the Houston Rockets felt Ben Simmons was not a centerpiece to build around. James Harden was available and the Sixers, after another 2nd round exit the previous year, were looking to get better on the offensive end. That trade did not happen, and with all the drama swirling, the question must be asked: Is Ben Simmons a centerpiece for any franchise to build around and trust to take to an NBA championship?

Ben Simmons' Houston angle

ESPN's Tim MacMahon had a few points to weigh in with in the discussion about Ben Simmons on the latest episode of The Hoop Collective. He said,

There’s been a lot of discussion about the Morey dynamic, but it simply came down to this. The Rockets felt like, ‘If we’re trading James Harden, this is a full-fledged rebuild, and Ben Simmons is not the centerpiece of a rebuild."

MacMahon continued -

"If they take Ben Simmons, the Rockets win a handful more games, and they are just, at best, on a path to mediocrity. They did not feel like he was a “build your franchise around this guy” kind of player. Now, they feel like they’ve got one of those guys in Jalen Green.

Those words are accurate at this current time and date. No one knows if Ben Simmons will snap out of the professional mud he is in that threatens anything he does moving forward professionally. Can any franchise trust him? Does he want to be trusted? What is Rich Paul's hand in this?

Daryl Morey vs. Tilman Fertitta

It's all interesting that the Sixers were negotiating with Daryl Morey to trade Ben Simmons for James Harden, Daryl Morey lands in Philly as the Sixers president of operations, and a James Harden trade to Philly still doesn't happen despite lingering for months. Is there something to read between the lines? Did Daryl Morey take the Philadelphia job with no intention of trading Ben Simmons, or was it Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta ensuring a trade to Philadelphia was in no way happening given the strained relationship between Morey and Fertitta?

Who has the leverage?

The Sixers have all the leverage. Ben Simmons has four years and 147 million dollars left on his current contract, and as talented as Ben Simmons is, Daryl Morey and Elton Brand should and will not trade Ben Simmons just to satisfy Rich Paul and Clutch Sports. If Simmons truly wants to play in California, the Lakers, Clippers, Warriors and Kings must come with a deal that satisfies Philadelphia -- even in this age of player control.

With everything going on with Clutch Sports, how this Ben Simmons situation shakes out will be very interesting for the NBA. If Clutch Sports has so much power, a competitive balance will no longer be even in the era of what some call superteams. Adam Silver and the NBPA are on a thunderous collision course as the next CBA approaches to address what is becoming an explosive issue in the NBA regarding agents, player control over transactions and, yes, public relations. Fans are watching very closely.

If @getnickwright was Daryl Morey he would be on the phone with 4 teams to trade Ben Simmons:



・ Nuggets — Michael Porter Jr.)

・ Mavericks — Kristaps + somebody

・ Warriors — Wiggins + Wiseman + 2 Draft Picks

・ Kings — De’Aaron Fox pic.twitter.com/MbWH6dT7eC — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 1, 2021

Is Ben Simmons a centerpiece

Ben Simmons is a dynamic offensive and defensive force. Though he struggles in wanting to shoot, his ability to change the pace of a game with the ball in his hands on the break is elite. His passing is elite, and lurking for tip dunks with all of his 6'11" frame is always a threat. Ben Simmons' apprehension to shoot the ball prohibits any consideration that he is a centerpiece, however. In the fourth quarter, when teams needed a score to secure victory, no coach in the league is calling Ben Simmons' number to come up big in the clutch. Not now anyway.

Sources “Trust me bro”!! Stop using my name to push people’s agendas. I love and hate drama. I love playing with Ben. Stats don’t lie. He’s an amazing player and we all didn’t get the job done. It’s on me personally. I hope everyone is back cuz we know we’re good enough to win https://t.co/1kq9VI9byE — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 1, 2021

What offense would most benefit Ben Simmons

Golden State would be a perfect place for Ben Simmons if a trade doesn't deplete the Warriors' roster. Can you imagine Ben Simmons on the break dribbling to the middle of the floor in the lane and, if the dunk wasn't available, having the advantage of locating the Splash Brothers, Stephen Curry and an inspired Klay Thompson for basically three point layups? He'd help give the Warriors what Draymond Green can't athletically and undersized defensively. Scary thought.

He wouldn't have to shoot for the Dubs. Creating a frenzied pace where everything slows down when Steph Curry receives a Ben Simmons no-look pass?

He's no centerpiece offensively, yet as a glue guy to plug in and watch everybody flourish with his playmaking ability?

Goodness.

He'd fit anywhere really. Which team wouldn't want to add a 25 year old two-way player who is potentially a Hall of Fame type player given his talent?

It's all up to Ben Simmons. If he wants to become a historic player who will challenge any all-time triple-double list or become a LeBron James type player, he has to play a bigger game beginning with a rise in confidence. Adversity changes athletes for the better, and this is as dark a time any athlete will experience. Is it really confidence, a family matter or something else? This is all becoming so weird, that anything is possible at this point. If Ben Simmons doesn't and has never wanted to play in Philadelphia, why would he shoot? As we've seen in various workout videos, he has no problems shooting and converting deep threes, so what really is the problem?

Hmmmm.

Check out our Basketball page for latest NBA news, rumors and updates!

Edited by Arnav Kholkar