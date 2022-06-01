“They really watched what I had to say and that motivated them?” - Draymond Green reacts to Udonis Haslem’s comments on him ‘breaking the code’

Draymond Green has given an amusing response to Udonis Haslem's recent comments.
On Inside the NBA on TNT, Shaquille O'Neal insisted that Draymond Green pick his eventual opponent for the 2022 NBA Finals. This was before Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. Green chose Boston and it turns out Heat player Udonis Haslem was not particularly impressed.
Haslem said that Green "broke the code" when he made the prediction after the Golden State Warriors had secured their NBA Finals ticket.
Draymond Green then sarcastically commented on Haslem's statement during an interview with ESPN's Marc J. Spears:
"It was exciting to know that people pay that much attention to my words and what I say," Green said. "Wow. They really watched what I had to say and that motivated them? I’m getting better at this motivational thing. That’s great," Draymond Green said.
PJ Tucker also chimed in on the matter and commented on Green's prediction. He said, as reported by Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes:
"I don’t know what part of the game is that. A player picking a team before they’re out. That’s crazy, bro."
Draymond Green explains his reason behind the prediction against the Miami Heat
Draymond Green isn't one to back down after making a comment. Despite facing backlash for it, he chose to double down and explain the reasoning behind his prediction. He appeared for media availability before Game 1 of the NBA Finals and spoke about his decision to choose Boston Celtics over Miami Heat on national television.
Green mentioned that he has been watching and studying the Boston Celtics for months and he chose them because they were the better basketball team. He lauded Jayson Tatum's talent, saying:
"We’ve been wathing them for months, months now. Their defense is absolutely incredible. They have a good offense, and more importantly, on offense they have a guy that is one of them guys. Jaylen Brown is absolutely a very good player, but Jayson Tatum is one of them guys. And when you have that, you always have a chance of winning — when you have a guy like that," Green said.
Draymond Green believes the Boston Celtics have what it takes to win a championship and that they are a well-rounded team. He continued:
"You couple that with all these pieces around him, the defense around him, they have veteran leadership. You couple that with all the things that’s around him and you look and you say, 'Wow they actually have what it takes.'"
Even if Green's comments motivated the Miami Heat to win Game 6 and avoid getting sent home, they eventually lost Game 7 at home. Green's Golden State Warriors will now take on the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on June 3.
Q. Did Udonis Haslem react to Draymond Green's comment the right way?
Haslem overreacted
Green broke the code