“They really watched what I had to say and that motivated them?” - Draymond Green reacts to Udonis Haslem’s comments on him ‘breaking the code’

Draymond Green has given an amusing response to Udonis Haslem's recent comments.

On Inside the NBA on TNT, Shaquille O'Neal insisted that Draymond Green pick his eventual opponent for the 2022 NBA Finals. This was before Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. Green chose Boston and it turns out Heat player Udonis Haslem was not particularly impressed.

Haslem said that Green "broke the code" when he made the prediction after the Golden State Warriors had secured their NBA Finals ticket.

Draymond Green believes the Warriors will face the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals

"We're gonna play Boston."

Draymond Green then sarcastically commented on Haslem's statement during an interview with ESPN's Marc J. Spears:

"It was exciting to know that people pay that much attention to my words and what I say," Green said. "Wow. They really watched what I had to say and that motivated them? I’m getting better at this motivational thing. That’s great," Draymond Green said.

Udonis Haslem on Draymond Green



"Draymond broke the code. You ain't supposed to say some sh*t like that. He let Shaq peer pressure him into saying some sh*t he ain't got no business saying. I didn't sleep much after he said that. That was some bullsh*t."

PJ Tucker also chimed in on the matter and commented on Green's prediction. He said, as reported by Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes:

"I don’t know what part of the game is that. A player picking a team before they’re out. That’s crazy, bro."

Draymond Green explains his reason behind the prediction against the Miami Heat

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors and Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics

Draymond Green isn't one to back down after making a comment. Despite facing backlash for it, he chose to double down and explain the reasoning behind his prediction. He appeared for media availability before Game 1 of the NBA Finals and spoke about his decision to choose Boston Celtics over Miami Heat on national television.

theScore @theScore Draymond Green doubled down on his prediction. Draymond Green doubled down on his prediction. 👀 https://t.co/tK32fWrUlv

Green mentioned that he has been watching and studying the Boston Celtics for months and he chose them because they were the better basketball team. He lauded Jayson Tatum's talent, saying:

"We’ve been wathing them for months, months now. Their defense is absolutely incredible. They have a good offense, and more importantly, on offense they have a guy that is one of them guys. Jaylen Brown is absolutely a very good player, but Jayson Tatum is one of them guys. And when you have that, you always have a chance of winning — when you have a guy like that," Green said.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Draymond Green on the Celtics and the reasoning for his belief that they’d beat the Heat even before series ended Draymond Green on the Celtics and the reasoning for his belief that they’d beat the Heat even before series ended https://t.co/PHjBcwf4R9

Draymond Green believes the Boston Celtics have what it takes to win a championship and that they are a well-rounded team. He continued:

"You couple that with all these pieces around him, the defense around him, they have veteran leadership. You couple that with all the things that’s around him and you look and you say, 'Wow they actually have what it takes.'"

TheWarriorsTalk @TheWarriorsTalk Draymond Green on stating before game 7 of the ECF that the Warriors would be playing Boston in the Finals: "I just thought Boston was the better team. It wasn't a prediction or a slight at anybody. I thought they were a better team, and clearly, I wasn't far off." Draymond Green on stating before game 7 of the ECF that the Warriors would be playing Boston in the Finals: "I just thought Boston was the better team. It wasn't a prediction or a slight at anybody. I thought they were a better team, and clearly, I wasn't far off."

Even if Green's comments motivated the Miami Heat to win Game 6 and avoid getting sent home, they eventually lost Game 7 at home. Green's Golden State Warriors will now take on the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on June 3.

