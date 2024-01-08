Aside from being widely recognized as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Shaquille O'Neal has also earned some fame as a musician. He has released several studio albums as a rap artist and recently started making a name for himself as a DJ, known as DJ Diesel.

DJ Diesel made a prediction on X, formerly known as Twitter, regarding how he thinks the music scene will shape up this year. In the post, he claimed that DnB, or Drum and Bass will become more prominent in 2024.

However, many who saw his post appear to disagree with the pro-athlete turned DJ's take. Many of whom took the time to leave hilarious comments. Here are some of the responses that fans left under Shaq's post.

"If you're an American EDM DJ you're legally obligated to say this every year it doesn't matter if you're Shaquille O'Neal they still force you to say it." One person on X said.

To pile on with this joke, another user added "They rescind your CDJ license if you don't."

"I can confirm this has been said every 3 years since 2000." Another user joked.

Meanwhile, another just bluntly said "I really hope not."

However, not all the comments were opposed to Shaq's take as some users also agreed with him.

"Shaq is a real one for this," one fan who agrees with him said.

To the uninitiated, DnB stands for drum and bass. It is a genre of electronic dance music, or EDM, that is quite popular in UK underground music.

Taking a look at Shaquille O'Neal's discography

Shaquille O'Neal first released a studio album in 1993, when he was still a member of the Orlando Magic. His first album was called Shaq Diesel and it peaked at the 25th spot on the US Billboard 200 and 10th on the Top R&B/Hip-hop Albums list.

He followed it up with another studio album a year later, called Shaq Fu: The Return. He released his next album two years later in 1996, called You Can't Stop the Reign.

After another two years, he released a fourth studio album called Respect. This peaked at the No. 8 position on the Top R&B/Hip-hop Albums list, which is his highest-ranking album yet. After a long hiatus, he dropped another album as DJ Diesel in August of last year called Gorilla Warfare.

Aside from his albums, he has also released a few singles and collaborated with other artists to release more music.

Also read: “Now he shatters billboards”: Shaquille O'Neal delights fans with hilarious off-key rendition of Akon’s iconic 'Smack That' song.