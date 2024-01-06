“Now he shatters billboards”: Shaquille O'Neal delights fans with hilarious off-key rendition of Akon’s iconic 'Smack That' song

Shaquille O'Neal has always had a humorous personality, which was evident during his playing days. The 7-foot-1 center endeared himself to the fans with his dominance on the court and his antics.

Despite his playing days being over for a long time, he continues to delight fans on the show 'Inside the NBA' and through his social media accounts.

Recently, O'Neal posted a reel on his official Instagram page that has delighted many of his followers. The reel is for the music video of 'Smack That' by Akon featuring Eminem, but it has been edited to replace Akon's voice and face with Shaq's.

Of course, the fans took to the reel's comments to express their appreciation for the edit. Here are some of the reactions.

"First he shattered backboards, now he shatters billboards," A fan commented.

Fans reacting to Shaq's IG reel

I need to see Ernie as Eminem," One follower commented, most likely referring to Shaq's Inside the NBA co-host.

Fans reacting to Shaq's IG reel

Another follower asked for the involvement of his other co-host, saying:

"Get Chuck involved, Chuck and Shaq duet."

Fans reacting to Shaq's IG reel

Shaquille O'Neal has released several studio albums in the past

While Shaquille O'Neal's recent post on Instagram showcases his fun-loving personality, the four-time NBA champion has released some studio albums, soundtracks, and several singles.

Shaquille O'Neal posts a hilarious Instagram reel

He has five studio albums to date, and his first-ever, 'Shaq Diesel,' was released in 1993 when he was still a member of the Orlando Magic. This was followed by 'Shaq Fu: Da Return,' released in 1994 and 'You Can't Stop the Reign' in 1996. The fourth one is called 'Respect,' which came out in 1998.

After a long hiatus from dropping studio albums, the NBA legend released his fifth album, 'Gorilla Warfare,' in August of last year.

