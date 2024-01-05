"This is your No. 1 fan": Shaquille O’Neal’s mother, Dr. Lucille, sends wholesome congratulatory message upon Magic jersey retirement news

During TNT’s Thursday night broadcast, it was announced that the Orlando Magic will retire Shaquille O’Neal’s No. 32 jersey on Feb. 13. The NBA legend-turned-TNT analyst is the first player to receive the honor from the franchise. Following the news, O’Neal got a special congratulatory message from his mother, Dr. Lucille O’Neal.

After being drafted No. 1 by Orlando in the 1992 NBA draft, the big man played four seasons with the Magic from 1992 to 1996. During that span, O'Neal made four All-Star teams, three All-NBA teams, the 1993 All-Rookie first team and won the 1993 Rookie of the Year award. Additionally, he led the Magic to the 1995 NBA Finals.

Outside of his career accolades, O’Neal also made a significant impact on the city of Orlando, with Magic Chairman Dan DeVos calling his contributions “transformational.”

So, O’Neal’s mother made sure to give him a fitting tribute during Thursday’s TNT broadcast. She highlighted her memories of her son being drafted and how proud she is of all his accomplishments. The wholesome message left the big man fighting back tears.

“Congratulations Shaquille on the retirement of your jersey with the Orlando Magic. Of course, this is your No. 1 fan saying congratulations to you,” Lucille said.

“I can remember back when they called your name, Orlando Magic with the first pick, and they picked Shaquille O’Neal. We were all so happy for you as well as excited, and I had to tell you, you made us all proud with all of that joy and excitement you brought to the Orlando community. This award and this recognition is well deserved.

“So, we want you to enjoy it, we’re so proud of you, and we pray that you continue to enjoy life and don’t ever forget the memories.”

Shaquille O’Neal’s career stats with the Magic

Despite playing just four seasons in Orlando, Shaquille O’Neal still ranks among the Magic’s all-time leaders in several statistical categories.

Over 295 regular season games, O’Neal averaged 27.2 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.8 blocks per game on 58.1% shooting. His 27.2 ppg average marks the second-highest in franchise history.

Additionally, regarding career totals, O’Neal ranks second in blocks (824), third in rebounds (3,691), and sixth in points (8,019) in Magic history.

According to Magic CEO Alex Martins, O’Neal “was the first player to officially put the Orlando Magic on the map.” So, all things considered, most would agree that he is more than deserving of having his jersey retired by the franchise.

Outside of Orlando, O’Neal’s No. 34 and No. 32 jerseys were also retired by the LA Lakers and Miami Heat in 2013 and 2016, respectively.

