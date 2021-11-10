"They have no signature wins other than opening night against the Lakers!" - JJ Reddick feels it's 'irresponsible' to call Golden State Warriors as title favorites just yet

The Golden State Warriors are off to a scorching 9-1 start through the first ten games of the NBA season. Considering the same, Stephen A Smith, on his show First Take, is ready to pronounce them as NBA Finals favorites. However, newly retired NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick, who recently joined ESPN as an analyst, is not entirely on board with Smith’s hot take.

Redick is one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history, shooting 42% from three-on-five attempts in his 15-year career in the league. He had to face the Warriors multiple times at the height of their powers in the playoffs, while playing for the LA Clippers.

After Stephen A Smith gave his reason about why he believes the Warriors are the early title favorites, Redick quickly responded by saying,

“Here’s the thing about the Warriors, though. First of all, it is ten games into the season, so let's have some perspective. They have had the eighth easiest schedule so far, two games left in this homestand, nine of their first 12 games will be at home; they have no signature wins other than opening night against the Lakers.”

A big part of Smith’s take was that Klay Thompson and James Wiseman would come back from injuries and make the Warriors team even better. Redick pointed out that no one knows how Thompson will be when he comes back and that Weismann is still only 20 and has minimal NBA experience.

Redick called Smith's take as irresponsible, and he might not be too far off of the mark.

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry is 'the greatest show on earth', according to JJ Redick

Golden State Warriors' MVP candidate Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry has been dominant this season, after getting the third-most MVP votes last season. The two-time MVP is averaging 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists through the first ten games.

Curry capped the first ten games for the Warriors with 50 points and ten assists against the Atlanta Hawks. It was another fantastic game in what has been a fabulous start for Curry and the Warriors.

Curry’s performances could have him in the running for his third MVP of the league. He might also help the Golden State Warriors to one of the best records in the NBA. For Curry’s first league MVP, he had a fabulous season, but only averaged 23.8 points with 6.7 assists, but the Warriors were the best team in the league, which helped him get more votes.

The Golden State Warriors are likely on the path to having another great season. Like Smith mentioned, they'll soon be getting injured key players back. However, the team goes as far as Curry takes them, and the way he is playing, he could take the Warriors very far.

