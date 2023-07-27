"They training to be One Punch Man" - Amen & Ausar Thompson's intense custom NBA training regime leaves fans dazed

Reaching greatness did not come from doing nothing as Ausar Thompson and his twin brother Amen Thompson have worked on their games from a young age. In a recent post from ESPN on Instagram, they uploaded the training regime of the Thompson twins.

The post itself garnered attention from NBA fans as it left them dazed:

This was the Instagram post from ESPN, showcasing the intense training regime of Ausar and Amen Thompson:

The training paid off in the end as the twins are now both in the NBA with their respective teams.

During Ausar Thompson's time playing for the Overtime Elite, he was well-regarded as one of the best defenders in the 2023 draft class. Ausar averaged 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game on 48.1% shooting, including 29.8% from 3-point range.

Amen on the other hand was considered as the better scorer compared to his brother. Also playing for the Overtime Elite, he averaged 16.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG and 5.9 APG on 56.6% shooting, including 25% from 3-point range.

During the 2023 NBA Draft, it was a monumental moment for the Thompson twins. Amen Thompson was selected No. 4 by the Houston Rockets while Ausar Thompson was drafted No. 5 by the Detroit Pistons.

In the 2023 Summer League, Ausar Thompson had a good showing as he averaged 13.5 PPG, 10.0 RPG and 3.5 APG. His defensive skillset also showed up on the stat sheet with an average of 2.5 SPG.

Amen Thompson's time in the Summer League was interrupted during his first game as he suffered a Grade 2 left ankle sprain. He was sidelined throughout the duration of the Summer league from that point on.

In his debut, however, he still managed to drop 16 points, five assists and four blocks on 6-13 shooting, including 1-1 from 3-point range.

Looking back on what Detroit Pistons' Summer League coach Jarrett Jack said about Ausar Thompson

In a 113-101 Summer League loss against the Houston Rockets, Ausar Thompson recorded 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists on 6-13 shooting.

Following the game, Pistons' Summer League coach Jarrett Jack gave some praise to Thompson's contributions, especially on the defensive end:

"I think that's part of the reason we liked him when we drafted him," Thompson said. "He does a good job of staying within himself. Playing within the confines of the offense, making solid winning necessary plays."

While his offensive game can be further improved upon as time goes by, Ausar Thompson's defense has been one of his biggest strong suits from the scouting reports.

