"They have two bums and Maxey": NBA fans debate on Joel Embiid, Paul George's future with 76ers amid dismal run

The Philadelphia 76ers added Paul George to their superstar tandem of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to contend for a championship. With roughly two months left in the regular season, the Sixers are 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 20-38 record. Embiid has played in 19 games, while "PG 13" has been limited to 39.

On Wednesday, the Sixers lost 110-105 to the New York Knicks, their ninth straight loss and 11th in 12 games. Following another defeat, an X account asked fans if the reeling team should "blow up" its Big 3 this offseason.

Fans promptly reacted to the question.

“Blow what up?! They have two bums and Maxey,” a fan wrote.

One fan said:

“They should trade them all for KD.”

Another fan added:

“Kinda hard to blow it up when no one will want to trade for Embiid or PG. Their contracts are brutal for what they are. That team is stuck”

@jimkryjer continued:

“Unfortunately, the Sixers should trade everyone except Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain.”

@Hcp1Hcp commented:

“Paul George sis too expensive to keep around for mediocre season. Let him go elsewhere and save some $$.”

"They have 2 of the worst contracts in basketball... blowing it up is not an option," another posted.

Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey played 15 games this season together. Philly owns a 7-8 record when the trio suited up. Considering the time they’ve spent together, the three are still working on their chemistry.

Despite their struggles and current slump, the 76ers still have a chance of punching a play-in ticket. They are 12th in the Eastern Conference but only 2.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls (23-36) for the final pre-playoff tournament berth.

Paul George announced on Wednesday that he would suspend his podcasting to help the 76ers compete for the championship. Joel Embiid’s status is uncertain, but the Sixers are not giving up their chase to compete in the playoffs. Only time will tell if Tyrese Maxey can carry the team while his co-stars deal with injuries.

Trading Joel Embiid and Paul George will not be easy for Philadelphia

Trading Joel Embiid will not be easy if the 76ers go that route. He is in the books next year for $55.4 million before a three-year, $192.9 million extension kicks in starting the 2026-27 season. Given his long injury history and the uncertainties surrounding his surgically repaired left knee, teams will not likely line up to trade for the former MVP.

Paul George’s contract is almost just as tough to dump. He is in his first year of a four-year, $211.6 million deal he signed in the offseason. Over the next two years, the 76ers owe him $105.7 million before he gets a $56.5 million player option for the 2027-28 season.

George played 74 games last season with the LA Clippers. In his four previous years with the team, he was limited to 102 games due to different injuries. Teams will be wary about trading for an oft-injured, aging star with a massive salary.

