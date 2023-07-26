"They could do whatever they want to do"- Aries Spears sees no problem with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan despite backlash from Michael Jordan

Despite Michael Jordan's disapproval, comedian Aries Spears has shown support for Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen's relationship. Larsa is MJ's former championship-winning teammate Scottie Pippen's ex-wife. The former Bulls legend made his feelings known about his son Marcus' relationship with Larsa in a public appearance.

MJ issued a one-word response when paparazzi pressingly asked him about his reaction to his son's relationship with his former teammate's ex-wife. The former league MVP laughed off the question but later yelled, "No," before leaving the site.

Aries Spears reckons Larsa, 49, and Marcus, 32, are two grown adults who can make their own choices. Here's what he said during an interview with VLAD TV:

"Technically, there's two adults, they could do whatever they want to do. You know, let's be honest."

The problem with Marcus Jordan dating Larsa Pippen in the public eye and for Michael Jordan is that he is not on good terms with his former teammate Scottie Pippen.

The two have had some issues since "The Last Dance" documentary came out, with Pippen wasn't a fan of the 10-part docuseries focusing more on MJ instead of the Chicago Bulls. Here's what Pippen wrote about this in his book, "Unguarded" (h/t GQ):

“[T]hey glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates. Michael deserved a large portion of the blame. The producers had granted him editorial control of the final product. The doc couldn’t have been released otherwise.

"He was the leading man and the director. ... Except Michael was determined to prove to the current generation of fans that he was larger-than-life during his day – and still larger than LeBron James, the player many consider his equal, if not superior."

Pippen also called Jordan a "horrible" player and teammate during a podcast appearance.

It's not surprising that Michael Jordan wouldn't approve of Marcus Jordan's relationship with Larsa Pippen after the harsh words her ex-husband directed toward him. However, Aries Spears reckons MJ's issues are personal and shouldn't impact his son's decisions.

Larsa Pippen was traumatized after Michael Jordan's public disapproval of her relationship with Marcus

Larsa Pippen didn't hold back her emotions, publically ranting about Michael Jordan's reaction to her relationship with Marcus Jordan. Larsa, during an episode of her podcast "Separation Anxiety" with Marcus, had this to say (h/t PEOPLE):

“I kind of felt like it went everywhere and I was kind of like embarrassed.”

“Oh my God, I was traumatized. I was like, ‘What are we going to do? People think I lied."

Larsa had previously shared with fans that their parents had approved of their relationship, and she didn't want to come off as a liar to the public. Meanwhile, Marcus defended his father's comments, suggesting he was playing around and joking.

