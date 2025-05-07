"They won their championship": Lakers fans in disarray after Timberwolves put up brick show against Warriors in Game 1

The Minnesota Timberwolves found it hard to hit their mark for much of Game 1 of their second-round NBA playoff series against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Fans of the LA Lakers were left wondering by the poor shooting, sharing their thoughts online.

In particular, they highlighted the dismal shooting from 3-point territory by the Wolves, which saw them at one point go 0-of-13 from beyond the arc.

Fans of the Lakers, whom Minnesota eliminated in the opening round of this year's playoffs, shared their thoughts on the Timberwolves' shooting on X (formerly Twitter).

"They won their championship already vs the Lakers," a fan said.

"And they were making everything vs. the Lakers?! 😭," a user asserted.

"All of a sudden they can’t make s*** lol." a comment highlighted.

"Brick city," one fan simply put.

"Timberwolves out here shooting bricks like they’re building a wall! 😭 Gotta channel some of that Ant-Man energy and start splashin’ soon!" one user laid down.

"Where was this against the Lakers?" a fan wondered.

"They should b down 20, Ant forgot how to play, can OT find a 3pt shot, and could still win this game," one wrote.

The Timberwolves went on to lose to the Warriors, 99-88. They finished the game going 5-of-29 from the 3-point area for a 17.2% clip and 34-of-86 from the field (39.5%).

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards struggles from deep in Game 1

Minnesota's struggles from 3-point territory were reflected by Anthony Edwards' showing, the NBA's leader in 3-pointers made this season.

'Ant-Man,' who had 320 triples made this season, missed his first four shots from beyond the arc before making one late in the game for a 20% shooting clip. His poor shooting contributed to the 5-of-29 from threes made by the Timberwolves.

Golden State v Minnesota - Source: Getty

The shooting struggles of Minnesota considerably hampered them from fully taking flight in Game 1, notwithstanding the Golden State Warriors losing superstar guard Steph Curry with an apparent hamstring injury in the second quarter.

They tried to make a late charge and salvage a victory, but they fell short in their push, 99-88.

Despite throwing bricks early on, Edwards ended up top-scoring for Minnesota with 23 points on 9-of-22 shooting, to go along with 14 rebounds.

Naz Reid added 19 points, going 3-of-7 from deep, while Julius Randle scored 18 points.

For the Warriors, Buddy Hield continued with his solid shooting and filled up the void left by Curry, going 5-of-8 from the 3-point area and finishing with a game-high 24 points.

Jimmy Butler had a near triple-double of 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Curry, for his part, was going great before getting hurt, shooting 5-of-9 from the field and 3-of-6 from deep for 13 points.

The Timberwolves will try to shoot better and bounce back in Game 2 on Thursday.

