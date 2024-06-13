"Thibs is a certified a**hole" - Jalen Brunson jokingly ribs Tom Thibodeau recalling his 'welcome to NBA moment' as rookie

New York Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson recalled the moment when head coach Tom Thibodeau welcomed him into the NBA. Brunson was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 2018 as the team used their 33rd pick. During that season, Thibs was the head coach for the Minnesota Timberwolves but he still managed to welcome the former college star into the league.

Brunson had a solid start to his career despite being a second-round pick. While the focus for most people was on Luka Doncic, who was the team's lottery pick that year, the former Villanova star did well in his first year.

Ironically, the person who had something to do with his "Welcome to the NBA moment" was Thibs, his current head coach. In a full-circle moment, the head coach was the one who strategized in welcoming the young guard to the league and is now using the same tactic. However, this time, Brunson gets to be on the other end.

Thibs appeared on Brunson's podcast with Josh Hart, the "Roommates Show" recently.

"My first home game as a rookie, we play the Minnesota Timberwolves. And you know who's coaching the Wolves? Tom Thibodeau," Brunson recalled. "You know who comes off the bench for the Wolves? Derrick Rose. You know what Thibs does every time Rose brings the ball up the court and sees me guarding him? Runs the exact same play and Rose continues to kill me.

Brunson shared that Thibs would run the exact play during the regular season and would often recognize the play.

"I look at him and he looks at me and starts to smirk. I'm like, 'I know this play.' Yeah, this dude's an ass. Thibs is a certified a**hole."

In Thibs' defense, he wanted to welcome Brunson to the league to make him a better player.

Thibs compares Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart to a show

The tandem of Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart is unique as they have different play styles. Thibs recognizes the contrast in how the two of them play but still gives them credit for being able to work together. During his appearance on their show, the head coach compares the two players to "The Odd Couple," a comedy sitcom that features two roommates who have varying personalities.

"It was a hell of a show," Thibs said. "But it's perfect for you guys. They're actually oppoites but their similar in some ways. When the games come, they're similar, they're great competitiors. Their approach to a lot of games is a little different.

Thibs talked about the comparison at the 7:47 mark.

Even with their difference, they've made things work for the Knicks.

