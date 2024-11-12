"Things Abe Lincoln can't live without" - NBA fans poke fun at Chet Holmgren's unusual essential choices

OKC Thunder third-year player Chet Holmgren went on GQ Sports' YouTube channel Tuesday, Nov. 12 to take part in the outlet's "10 Essentials." segment, naming 10 items he cannot live without.

Holmgren had a diverse list of items, naming things like clothes, his sister's cookies and his dog Draco. Fans went on to leave various reactions and comments under the video.

Several fans left jokes under Holmgren's video with their comments.

"Things Abe Lincoln can live without," one fan joked.

"'GQ: How many things do you want to bring? Chet: Yes,'" a person tweeted.

"Watches are one of his essentials but bro's not even wearing one lol," one fan joked.

Meanwhile, other fans lamented the fact Holmgren is injured and sent him well wishes.

"The timing of this dropping hurts my heart," one fan said.

"Bros out here doing side quests while injured, rest up bro," another person tweeted.

"I'm not an OKC fan but I hope he recovers quickly," one person chimed in.

What happened to Chet Holmgren?

Holmgren got hurt during Oklahoma City's matchup Sunday against the Golden State Warriors. Holmgren attempted to contest Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins who attempted a lay-up. During the sequence, the Thunder big man ended up falling on his hip.

He writhed in pain and later walked to the locker room with the help of Thunder staff. Holmgren would not return to the game.

Holmgren suffered from a right iliac hip fracture. A return-to-play protocol will be provided in eight to 10 weeks.

Before his injury, Holmgren had played in all 10 of OKC's games. In those 10 games, he averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.6 blocks.

The Thunder are without a starting center since Isaiah Hartenstein is also out. Hartenstein got hurt in a preseason game against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 15.

While this injury is not the news Thunder fans or Holmgren wanted in the early part of this season, the big man found a way to joke about the situation. On X (formerly Twitter), he said he was upset Wiggins made the shot he contested and got hurt on.

