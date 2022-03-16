“Think Russell Westbrook type of frame, but Ja Morant type of burst” - Mike Schmitz believes Jaden Ivey’s draft stock could rise with good performances in the NCAA tournament

Purdue Boilermakers sophomore Jaden Ivey is one of college basketball's most exciting players. The explosive guard has dazzled fans with his athleticism and playmaking. The 20-year-old can take over a game at any moment, using his speed and quickness in the open floor to finish with authority around the basket.

Ivey's return to Purdue for his sophomore season has been a smart decision. The 6-foot-4 guard is a favorite to be picked in the top 5 of the 2022 NBA draft.

ESPN draft analyst Mike Schmitz praised Ivey, saying the explosive guard will give fans the vibes of Ja Morant and Russell Westbrook.

"Think Russell Westbrook-type of frame, but Ja Morant type of burst," Schmitz said.

Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz Which potential top-5 pick can rise even higher by taking his team to the Final Four? Purdue’s Jaden Ivey. The dynamic 6-4 guard has Ja Morant type of juice off the bounce + elite vertical pop. Scouts want to see if he has the leadership qualities to take Purdue deep into March. Which potential top-5 pick can rise even higher by taking his team to the Final Four? Purdue’s Jaden Ivey. The dynamic 6-4 guard has Ja Morant type of juice off the bounce + elite vertical pop. Scouts want to see if he has the leadership qualities to take Purdue deep into March. https://t.co/ml0J1EOqLm

Jaden Ivey & Purdue prepare for potential NCAA Tournament run

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey prepares for the NCAA tournament

Jaden Ivey will have the attention of NBA scouts and personnel throughout the NCAA Tournament.

One of the top prospects for the upcoming draft, Ivey has the potential to become an NBA star with his offensive versatility and explosiveness in the open court. Many evaluators have compared Ivey to Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant. Although they have differences in their games, Ivey has the rare ability to explode past defenders at any moment like Morant.

The next challenge for Ivey will be in the NCAA tournament.

Although the team is 4-6 in its last 10 games, the Boilermakers reached the Big Ten Tournament championship game Sunday, losing 75-66 to Iowa.

If 10th-ranked Purdue (27-7) can get hot and Ivey impresses, his draft stock could rise. It's not unrealistic to see Ivey among the top three draft selections. The additional spacing at the NBA level should make him even more dangerous.

Ivey has averaged 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 46.2%, including 35.6% from 3-point range this season. As a freshman, Ivey averaged 11.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 1.9 apg while shooting 39.9%.

Purdue, seeded third in the East region, faces Yale (19-11), a No. 14 seed, on Friday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Ivey's mother, Niele, will not be at his game. As the coach of 21st-ranked Notre Dame (22-8), she will lead her alma mater against Massachusetts (26-6) on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.

Niele Ivey was an All-American point guard at Notre Dame, a five-year WNBA player and a longtime assistant coach at the school. She was an assistant coach with the Grizzlies in 2019-20, when Morant was a rookie.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein