"Thinks he's Embiid": Kawhi Leonard scoring 31 points in 3 quarters has NBA Twitter awestruck

LA Clippers superstar forward Kawhi Leonard made light work of the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. The two-time NBA champion recorded a game-high 31 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals on 56.0% shooting in just three quarters. His efficient, well-rounded performance left NBA fans in awe.

Leonard scored 12 of his 31 points in the third quarter. During that period, LA outscored the Wizards 40-19 to put the game out of reach for Washington. The Clippers led by as many as 29 points before securing a 125-109 road victory, with Leonard resting the entire fourth quarter.

After the game, fans took to X/Twitter to rave about Leonard’s effortless dominance.

“Best player in the world [along] with Luka [Doncic],” one fan said.

“He’s coming for it all this year,” another said.

Meanwhile, others likened Leonard to some of the NBA’s top scorers, like Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid, who recently dropped a career-high 70 points.

“He thinks he's Embiid,” one fan said.

Below are some more of the top fan reactions to Kawhi Leonard’s big night against the Wizards:

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers win 14th game in last 17

Wednesday’s win over the Wizards marked Kawhi Leonard and LA’s 14th in their last 17 games. It also helped them get back on track following their 118-108 road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. That defeat ended their five-game winning streak.

The Clippers secured the win despite being without star wing Paul George (groin) and starting center Ivica Zubac (calf). The team shot an efficient 12-for-30 (40.0%) from 3, including going 12-for-25 (48.0%) before resting its starters.

Aside from Leonard’s 31 points, LA was led by star guard James Harden. The former MVP recorded 25 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals, four blocks and five 3-pointers on 46.7% shooting.

Meanwhile, Washington was led by 27 points on 50.0% shooting from forward Kyle Kuzma. However, 23 of his 27 points came in the first half.

The Wizards’ loss snapped their season-best two-game winning streak. Notably, both of their wins came over the 15th-placed teams in the East and West, the Detroit Pistons (6-41) and San Antonio Spurs (10-38). So, they faced a much tougher opponent on Wednesday.

LA (31-15) will look to maintain its success on the road against the league-worst Pistons on Friday.

Washington (9-38), on the other hand, will try to get back on track at home against the Miami Heat (25-23) on Friday.

