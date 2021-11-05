"This is the best group of guys I've ever been around" - Jordan Clarkson credits Utah Jazz teammates for 30-point sizzler in win against Atlanta Hawks

Jordan Clarkson powered the Utah Jazz to the NBA's best record on Thursday. Clarkson had a 30-point game, a season-high for him at this point, as the Utah Jazz trumped the Atlanta Hawks 116-98 on the road to post an NBA-best 7-1 regular-season showing.

The Jordan Clarkson special came two nights after he shot just 1-of-13 and scored two points in a win against the Sacramento Kings.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter CLARKSON WAS COOKING ♨️



A 30-piece off the bench to lift the Jazz to a big win over Trae Young and the Hawks. CLARKSON WAS COOKING ♨️A 30-piece off the bench to lift the Jazz to a big win over Trae Young and the Hawks. https://t.co/4cK5SDWQGY

With the Hawks leading 40-39 at halftime against the Jazz, Clarkson scored 25 of his 30 points in the second half to help his side outscore their opponents 58-77 in that period. He also made four splashes from long range in the contest.

Commenting on what inspired his terrific second-half showing, Jordan Clarkson showered praise on his teammates for his sizzling performance. He said:

“My teammates kept coming up to me, saying, ‘JC, you doing, what you do, you shooting the ball. They just not going in.’ Donovan [Mitchell] was the one who came up to me and told me, ‘Bro, when it starts falling, it’s just going to rain…’ And the biggest thing for me, I love my teammates, bro. This is, like, the best group of guys I’ve been around hooping and it makes me love coming to work.”

Utah Jazz @utahjazz



#WalkoffInterview | @lhmauto 📹| "The biggest thing for me, I love my teammates, bro. This is, like, the best group of guys I've ever been around hooping and it makes me love coming to work." 📹| "The biggest thing for me, I love my teammates, bro. This is, like, the best group of guys I've ever been around hooping and it makes me love coming to work."#WalkoffInterview | @lhmauto https://t.co/l0W7xfmj4K

Jordan Clarkson says every game is a “new challenge” for the Utah Jazz

With the Golden State Warriors yet to play their eighth game of the new NBA season, the Utah Jazz are currently in sole possession of a 7-1 record. The Jazz and the Warriors are the only two teams to have not lost more than one game to start the season.

While the Golden State Warriors did not make it to the playoffs last season, the Utah Jazz finished the 2020-21 season as the NBA’s best regular-season team.

Speaking about the Jazz’s commitment to do better than last season, when they were eliminated in the Conference semis, Jordan Clarkson commented:

“Everything is just steps and phases for us. We are going to continue to kneel down and keep figuring it out. Every game is a new experience, a new challenge for us. So we taking every game, just building it up, getting ready for when it is time to go and lace ’em up, try to go and win a championship, but all of this is a part of it. We continue to do great things and keep playing through it.”

Jordan Clarkson was the recipient of the NBA’s 6th Man of the Year winner last season. He is a second-round pick (46th overall) from the 2014 NBA Draft. He joined the Utah Jazz after being traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers in December 2019.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Bojan: 23p | 5r

Joe: 19p | 5-6 3pm

Mike: 13p | 11a

Rudy: 15r | 13p



| @podiumhq Jordan: 30p | 4 3pmBojan: 23p | 5rJoe: 19p | 5-6 3pmMike: 13p | 11aRudy: 15r | 13p #podiumpostgame | @podiumhq Jordan: 30p | 4 3pmBojan: 23p | 5rJoe: 19p | 5-6 3pmMike: 13p | 11aRudy: 15r | 13p#podiumpostgame | @podiumhq https://t.co/ChDkWXiJln

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh