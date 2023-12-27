"This is blasphemy" - NBA fans are stunned after Ja Morant clinches NBA Player of the Week bouncing back from 25-game suspension

The NBA has announced that the Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has earned Player of the Week honors after leading Memphis to a 3-1 record last week. This was his first week back after serving a 25-game suspension for his involvement with firearms over the summer.

The Grizzlies (9-19) struggled to start their season without their star player. Aside from missing Morant, they are also dealing with tough blows to their frontcourt as Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke are on the injured list.

In his first week back, he led Memphis to a three-game winning streak. Its hopes of playing in the postseason have been fired up and have even left fans stunned because of it.

Fans couldn't believe their eyes when they saw that the league awarded Morant with the Player of the Week award.

In three games, Morant is averaging 28.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists. He's been shooting the ball efficiently, making 50.8% of his shots. However, he's struggled from the 3-point area, only making 18.2%.

Rasheed Wallace had something to say about Ja Morant

The return of Ja Morant has fans excited to watch the Grizzlies play basketball again. While many were expecting Morant to return, believing he'd learn his lesson, former NBA star Rasheed Wallace isn't convinced.

"He only got 25 (games) because he is who he is, in my opinion," Wallace said. "It was a d***head move. You told us after the first incident of the pistol, or actually the cap gun, you talking about you learned your lesson, you sorry to your fans, the league, this and that, you’re willing to take any punishment.

"Alright, and what happened a couple days later? You back on there with an even smaller cap gun. … I blame his homies, too. All three of them was d***heads, because somebody should have spoke up."

Many have moved on from the incident that got the star point guard in trouble, but the 2004 champion hasn't.

Before he was issued a 25-game suspension, Morant served an eight-game suspension due to a similar incident. After serving the suspension, he claimed that he had learned his lesson. However, he did it again, causing him to miss the first 25 games of the season.

Also read: "He has more wins than Pistons": NBA fans awestruck by Ja Morant's stellar comeback as Grizzlies go 3-0 with him