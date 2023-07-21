“This collab will feed generations” – LeBron James planning to attend Lionel Messi’s MLS debut match in Miami has fans hyped 

Two sports will collide after it's been confirmed that LeBron James will be attending the debut game of Lionel Messi for Inter Miami on Friday. After this news was confirmed, fans couldn't take it and shared their excitement for the upcoming game that will showcase a great athlete.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that James will make an appearance and watch his fellow athlete play for Miami. James has taken an interest in soccer and is a part-owner of Liverpool FC.

LeBron James is expected to attend Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut on Friday, a source told ESPN.

With the news of the former Miami Heat star coming to town to watch the game, fans can't contain their happiness about what is to happen. Fans expect worlds to collide as two of the most well-known athletes are in one arena. Here are some of the best reactions.

Legoat wrld @lakerstrollwrld @mcten This is why LeBron James is the greatest

LeBron has been a fan of Messi, congratulating him when he won the FIFA World Cup in 2022. The two have recognized each other as great competitors in their sports. With the hype surrounding the Argentinian champion's debut, there's a chance that the energy will be taken to another level with James' presence.

Steph Curry explains his relationship with LeBron James

LeBron James has been in the league for 20 years, and he's developed friendships with other players. One of those players is Steph Curry, who shared a rivalry against him when they met each other in the finals for four consecutive years. However, even with that, Curry and James have developed a strong bond, one that fans can easily notice.

"It’s going to be really hard to find two teams going four years in a row in a (NBA) Finals, just the way the NBA landscape is going," Curry said. "That’ll go down in history as four amazing years.

"It’s complex, because you go from me playing in the (NCAA) tournament, him coming to watch to me coming in as a young rookie in the league and he giving me advice on how to get through some of the early struggles I was going to go through as a player, to the four finals appearances in a row.

"He’s a great dude, great friend, great competitor. It’s amazing to go back to look at where it all started, in Ford Field and a Sweet 16 game."

Their careers are far from over, and fans can expect the two superstars to have more historic battles on the court. Especially since they're playing in the same division, Curry and James will have more chances to play against each other.

