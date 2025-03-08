"This is crazy to me " - Jayson Tatum baffled over son Deuce Tatum's elite shotmaking skills in a basketball game

Seven-year-old Deuce Tatum, son of Jayson Tatum, has the genetic makeup to become a basketball great someday. In addition to being blessed with the right genes, Deuce has also been exposed to the highest level of basketball when he attends his father's games.

Some of that influence seems to be already showing itself based on what the Boston Celtics superstar posted on his Instagram story on Saturday. The five-time NBA All-Star posted a clip of Deuce hitting a jumper after a spin move to get open in a kid's basketball game.

Even his father was in disbelief at the shot-making ability he displayed based on his caption.

"Lol this is crazy to me," Tatum wrote, punctuated with the 'face with tears of joy' emoji.

The full clip is available on Tatum's Instagram account.

Jayson Tatum's IG story (Photo credits: jaytatum0/Instagram)

Deuce has been around Jayson Tatum and the Celtics a lot. He often hangs out with the players in the locker room or sits courtside during his father's games.

One of the most notable moments of Deuce being with the team was after the 2024 NBA finals. After Boston defeated the Dallas Mavericks for the championship, Deuce got to be a part of a few of the team's photos.

Jayson Tatum's son has been sinking jumpers on an NBA regulation hoop

This is not the first time that basketball fans caught a glimpse of Deuce Tatum's elite shot-making abilities. There have been a few moments when he's taken some jumpers during the Boston Celtics' warmup sessions.

A clip of him shooting the basketball was even posted by the NBA's TikTok account. In the clip, Deuce stood near the elbow at the TD Garden. He proceeded to his two straight jumpers from that spot.

In another clip from a different kid's basketball game, Deuce was filmed sinking one of two free throws.

While Deuce Tatum is still years and years away from being able to go pro, he's already got a massive head start. He has displayed an ability to at least make jumpers with regularity and he's going to learn more skills as he grows up.

Should he become a professional, he and Jayson Tatum could join the long list of father-son duos who have both played in the NBA. He also has a great supporting cast, starting with his father and extending to Jayson's elite teammates on the Boston Celtics.

