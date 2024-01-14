"This criminal back already?" - Draymond Green returning to NBA after facing suspension has fans in frenzy

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is making his return to the court soon, and some fans were surprised by the news. Green is coming off a 12-game suspension after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the head last month, resulting in his ejection and eventual suspension.

The Warriors (18-21) need a breath of fresh air. The best option they'll have is Green's return to action after missing 16 straight games. He missed four games after returning from suspension as he gets ready to play.

"After missing 16 games, Warriors star Draymond Green is expected to return vs. Grizzlies in Memphis on Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday," NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday.

While fans are eager to see Green's behavior on the court, he has made it known that he's trying his best to change. According to the four-time champion, he'll try not to cross the line with any official. Fans might see a changed player, which could be a positive force for the Warriors.

Green who has only played 15 games this season, is averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. His defensive presence is important to the team, and it will likely improve upon his return.

Brian Scalabrine getting impatient with Draymond Green's return

When it was announced that Draymond Green was reinstated by the league, many expected him to be back on the floor with his team immediately. However, Green took time to get into shape before suiting up once again for the team. Former NBA player Brian Scalabrine wasn't a fan of it and was impatient with his absence.

"The Warriors are in turmoil, all those people paid their money to go to the game and they watch a noncompetitive game while Draymond Green sits there on the sideline. … What are we doing here? What are we doing?" Scalabrine said.

The NBA announced on Jan. 7 that Green was reinstated. To make sure that he can keep up with the rest of the league, the defensive forward made sure that he's in shape.



The Warriors, who are 12th in the West, are hopeful that the team will still finish in an ideal spot to still qualify for the postseason.

