"Thug on the loose" - Draymond Green wildly zooming across floor in his return to Warriors practice leaves NBA fans in splits

The return of a teammate is always special. Draymond Green's return is interesting as he isn't coming off an injury, but rather a suspension. He's back with the team, practicing to condition his body after a 12-game suspension.

Golden State Warriors fans are hoping to see one of the team's All-Stars back on the floor. Although he isn't much of a scorer, Green still adds an immense amount of value on the floor.

The Warriors posted a four-second clip of the team practicing on Monday. In the clip, Green sprints around the court, getting his body ready.

The Warriors haven't said when Green will play his first game back. The four-time champion has hinted that he's working with the team to make sure he can return to action in no time.

Draymond Green will be cautious with officials moving forward

Being expressive on the court has always been a trait of Draymond Green. He's the Warriors' enforcer, doing all the dirty work. This characteristic has caused him to butt heads with players and sometimes even officials.

There have been instances where Green and some officials don't see eye-to-eye. As he nears his return, the defensive forward talked about not getting into it with officials in the future. Although that could be a difficult task to accomplish as he's one of the NBA's most expressive players, he said that he'll try his best.

"My goal is not to come back and worry about crossing the line," Green said. "Because I still have to come back and play the game the way I know how to play the game and be the best me that I can be for my teammates.

"As far as not crossing the line with a referee, yes, that's a big point of emphasis to me, knowing and understanding where that line is."

Green said that his decisions on the court will greatly affect how the Warriors (17-19) will play when he returns. The team needs another player to play heavy minutes as both Chris Paul and Gary Payton II are injured.

The four-time All-Star is expected to return soon. Green has only played for 15 games this year as he's been suspended twice.

